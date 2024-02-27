World

Australia’s wine dispute with China could be resolved ‘in weeks’

Australian trade minister foresees progress after talks with China’s commerce minister

27 February 2024 - 09:34
by Alasdair Pal
Australian wine exports to China were worth about $800m in the year to November 2020. Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Sydney — A trade dispute with China over tariffs on Australian wine may be resolved “in a few weeks’ time”, Australian trade minister Don Farrell said on February 27,  removing one of the final obstacles curbing its exports to China. 

Australian wine exports to China were worth about $800m in the year to November 2020. However, that month Beijing responded to a call in Canberra for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 by blocking imports of Australian commodities such as barley, wine and coal.

China has been lifting those trade barriers as relations improve and Australian officials and industry expect a review of the wine tariffs implemented by Beijing in 2023 would lead to their removal in March 2024.

Farrell said he had spoken with China commerce minister Wang Wentao on February 27,  and the two sides were close to an agreement.

“I’m confident that the discussions I had yesterday with the commerce minister will result in them carrying through on what they undertook, which was to expedite the review of the tariffs, and that we will get a result on that in a few weeks’ time”, he said in an interview with state broadcaster ABC on February 27. 

Australia’s government said in December 2023 it was confident the tariffs would be lifted in early 2024.

Reuters

MICHAEL FRIDJOHN: SA wines have shrugged off isolation hangover

At the Global Fine Wine Challenge local wines showed a breadth and depth across classes we could not have imagined 20 years ago
Life
6 days ago

China to probe EU brandy in tit-for-tat antidumping move

France’s cognac industry association believes the investigation is linked to a broader trade row
World
1 month ago

Australia’s Albanese revisits predecessor’s Beijing walk in quest to fix ties

The country’s first leader to visit since 2016 hopes to mend relations between the trading partners after tensions in recent years
World
3 months ago

Albanese meets Xi amid thawing of tensions

Australian prime minister says strong relationship with China will be beneficial into the future
World
3 months ago

Australian wine sector counts cost of Chinese curbs

Exports decline as high Chinese tariffs result in a supply glut
World
6 months ago

Australian cotton piles up in Chinese warehouses

Traders stockpile supplies on signs of detente between Beijing and Canberra
World
5 months ago

CLYDE RUSSELL: China’s U-turn on Australian barley tariffs shows folly of sanctions

These actions are more likely to backfire on the nation imposing the trade action, especially if it is unilateral
Opinion
6 months ago

Normalising China-Australia trade may take years

Reviving trade flows is more challenging than stopping it was
World
9 months ago
