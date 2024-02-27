Australian wine exports to China were worth about $800m in the year to November 2020. Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Sydney — A trade dispute with China over tariffs on Australian wine may be resolved “in a few weeks’ time”, Australian trade minister Don Farrell said on February 27, removing one of the final obstacles curbing its exports to China.
Australian wine exports to China were worth about $800m in the year to November 2020. However, that month Beijing responded to a call in Canberra for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 by blocking imports of Australian commodities such as barley, wine and coal.
China has been lifting those trade barriers as relations improve and Australian officials and industry expect a review of the wine tariffs implemented by Beijing in 2023 would lead to their removal in March 2024.
Farrell said he had spoken with China commerce minister Wang Wentao on February 27, and the two sides were close to an agreement.
“I’m confident that the discussions I had yesterday with the commerce minister will result in them carrying through on what they undertook, which was to expedite the review of the tariffs, and that we will get a result on that in a few weeks’ time”, he said in an interview with state broadcaster ABC on February 27.
Australia’s government said in December 2023 it was confident the tariffs would be lifted in early 2024.
Australia’s wine dispute with China could be resolved ‘in weeks’
Australian trade minister foresees progress after talks with China’s commerce minister
