World / Asia

Year of extreme weather for China

Temperatures in the north set to plunge after second-warmest October in decades

03 November 2023 - 10:53
by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A man sits by a river on an autumn day in Beijing, China on November 3 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A man sits by a river on an autumn day in Beijing, China on November 3 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Beijing — Temperatures in northern China are set to plunge as much as 20°C after the second-warmest October in decades, but warmer-than-usual conditions could soon be back under the influence of El Nino.

A stream of cold air entering China on Saturday from the northwest will join one that arrived on Thursday to push temperatures sharply lower, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said.

In the sparsely populated deserts and grasslands of the northern Inner Mongolia region, temperatures could plummet on Friday and again from Saturday while blizzards could hit the Xinjiang region in the northwest.

From next week, most of the northeast is expected to see maximum temperatures dive to the single-digits or below freezing as cold air moves east and south, in an abrupt reversal of a recent “big warming”, the CMA said.

While freezing temperatures are not uncommon for the time of year, the sudden change is unusual.

A few days ago, uncharacteristically warm weather saw parts of northern China post record high temperatures exceeding 30°C.

Weather has become more extreme in China in recent years, destroying urban infrastructure as well as farmland, causing hefty economic losses and raising fears about the pace and impact of global warming.

This summer, typhoons dumped historic rainfall in inland regions unaccustomed to tropical storms. Typhoon Doksuri caused the worst flooding since 1963 in the Hai river basin that encompasses Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province.

Authorities are due to issue 1-trillion yuan ($13bn) of sovereign bonds to help rebuild areas hit by the floods and improve infrastructure to cope with disasters.

Earlier in the year, northern China basked in unseasonal heat, with temperatures reaching summer levels, shortly after an extremely cold January, when the northernmost city of Mohe saw the temperature dip to a record minus 53°C.

Winter this year, however, could be warmer due to a moderate El Nino, Jia Xiaolong, deputy director of China’s National Climate Centre, told a press conference on Friday.

El Nino is a natural climate pattern associated with warming of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific. The phenomenon occurs every two to seven years, lasting nine to 12 months.

“The sea surface temperature in the east-central equatorial Pacific will continue to exceed 0.5°C in November, and the El Nino event will persist in the 2023/24 winter, with a peak intensity of 1.5°C-2°C,” Jia said.

But statistics showed that winter temperatures could fluctuate greatly during El Nino, Jia warned.

Reuters

Panama Canal reduces ship crossings amid severe drought

The move is expected to increase shipping costs
World
1 day ago

Transition to clean energy ‘unstoppable’, report reads

Renewables are set to account for about 50% of  global electricity mix within the next seven years, up from 30%, the International Energy Agency says
National
1 week ago

SA’s climate grant funding doubles to $676m

Five nations have added to SA’s climate funding, upping the total to $12bn
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Delhi’s pollution thickens and residents suffer
World / Asia
2.
Russia dismisses new US sanctions over war in ...
World
3.
Jewellers keen to distance themselves from ...
World
4.
Hong Kong student jailed for writing ...
World / Asia
5.
South Korea lines up loans for Poland to help ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Snowfall reported on Van Reenen’s Pass and other parts of SA

National

Climate change could cost $5-trillion globally

Business

Climate change boosts bets on weather derivatives

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.