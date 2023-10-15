Climate change could cost $5-trillion globally
A report says extreme weather events centred in Greater China may lead to the biggest losses, of $4.6-trillion.
15 October 2023 - 06:28
Global economic losses could reach $5-trillion (about R283-trillion) under a “plausible increase” in extreme weather events linked to climate change that cause crop failures and food and water shortages, insurance marketplace Lloyd's of London said this week.
Lloyd's, which carried out the research alongside the Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies, stressed that its “systemic risk scenario”, which models the global economic impact of extreme weather, was hypothetical...
