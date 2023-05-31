World / Asia

Travel out of China remains subdued

31 May 2023 - 16:33 Bernard Orr
Travellers walk with their suitcases at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, China. File photo: TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS
Travellers walk with their suitcases at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, China. File photo: TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS

Beijing — Visa applications by Chinese citizens remain well below pre-pandemic levels after the lifting of travel restrictions in January, data from a specialist visa firm revealed, as the number of international flights remained limited.

VFS Global, a visa application outsourcing and technology services firm, said in a statement visa application volumes from China reached 35% of pre-Covid levels by May compared with the same period of 2019 (January to May 20).

It listed top destinations as including Canada, Germany, Italy, Britain and the US.

China’s government gave the green light for international travel and resumed issuing passports and travel visas for residents in January. But analysts had said travel would not quickly bounce back due to several reasons, including the low number of flights into and out of the country.

Though the country saw a spurt of domestic travel demand during the lunar new year and Labour Day holidays, analysts at Nomura said in a note that the recovery in outbound tourism has remained gradual.

Also, there remains a possibility of new outbreaks that could deter travel.

When the country first opened its borders, several countries barred Chinese citizens over fears of spreading Covid and alleged new variants amid a surge in the country, which the government declared victory over.

“The new wave could send the infections number to the highest level since China’s official reopening this January,” said analysts at Citi.

“The simulated infection peak also coincides well with the Dragon Boat Festival (June 22-24) and the beginning of the summer travel season. The travel data for the upcoming holidays will be an important watch point in this sense,” Citi analysts wrote in a research note.

Despite cases rising in cities such as Beijing, where the city’s municipal health commission recently reported four straight weeks of increasing infections, many health experts in the country have downplayed any new major resurgence.

Reuters

A very Japanese scandal

Prime minister’s popularity plunges after his son was pictured at a New Year’s party standing on a carpet used for offical photos
News
1 day ago

Indian police kill tribal militants on border with Myanmar

Clashes follow unrest over access to affirmative action benefits
News
1 day ago

India files criminal case against BAE and Rolls-Royce

The case is based on the findings of an investigation launched by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Post-war demilitarised zone in Russia mooted by ...
World / Europe
2.
Drone attack takes the war to Moscow
World / Europe
3.
Uganda in violation of constitution’s anti LGBTQ ...
World / Africa
4.
North Korea to launch military spy satellite
World / Asia
5.
Wagner chief says Kremlin blanking him on state ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Second court says Japan not recognising same-sex marriage violates constitution

News

India aims to become electronics repair hub

World / Asia

India mulls cutting import tax on solar panels

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.