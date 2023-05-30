India aims to become electronics repair hub

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
The government will blame everyone else, but it is not being thwarted by the nation
The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Frankfurt-based bank says it hired nearly 50 industry coverage dealmakers and product experts this year
Even though this was the 22nd consecutive month of growth in private credit, the increase was the slowest since July 2022
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
Some facts about the conflict that fans instability and must be settled to meet conditions to join the EU
Financially strong India grabbing the lion’s share of 38.5% makes no sense, says a former ICC chair
Splash out on a trip to see the greatest wildlife spectacle on the planet, while staying at these new lodges raising the bar for wilderness luxury in East Africa
New Delhi — India will start a pilot project this week to establish itself as an electronics repair hub by relaxing cumbersome import-export rules, a move that could draw tech majors such as Flex to expand such operations in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted electronics manufacturing in India and attracted the likes of Apple and Xiaomi, but the country still lacks an industry for repair outsourcing which is estimated to be worth $100bn globally and dominated by China and Malaysia.
After a push by an industry group for IT and electronics manufacturers, MAIT, the Indian government will test changes to lower the time required for necessary approvals for imports and exports to a day from as much as 10 days.
MAIT director-general Ali Akhtar Jafri said the government has agreed to ease the approval process for timely clearances with the tax authorities so that devices can easily enter India for repairs and then be shipped back quickly.
Bottlenecks in India also include an e-waste mandate that bans companies from locally disposing non-repairable products — adding to their logistics costs as they have to be sent back. The government will now allow recycling of 5% of imported goods domestically on a trial basis.
In the pilot phase, which will see participation from companies including Lenovo and Cisco, India will also permit re-export of the imported electronics goods to countries different from the original one — now it is banned under foreign trade rules.
Flex, Lenovo and Cisco did not immediately respond to requests for comment. India’s IT ministry also did not immediately respond.
“Repair outsourcing will incentivise electronic manufacturers to further expand their production capabilities in India. This is a critical step towards ensuring resilience to supply chain shocks,” said Jafri, who estimated the repair industry in India to be worth $20bn in five years.
High repair costs in regions such as Europe and the US are compelling companies to send goods overseas, Jafri said. He added that cheaper labour costs in India give it a total cost advantage of 57% over China and 26% over Malaysia — some of the biggest hubs for repairs at present.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
India aims to become electronics repair hub
The move will be helped by easing onerous import and export rules
New Delhi — India will start a pilot project this week to establish itself as an electronics repair hub by relaxing cumbersome import-export rules, a move that could draw tech majors such as Flex to expand such operations in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted electronics manufacturing in India and attracted the likes of Apple and Xiaomi, but the country still lacks an industry for repair outsourcing which is estimated to be worth $100bn globally and dominated by China and Malaysia.
After a push by an industry group for IT and electronics manufacturers, MAIT, the Indian government will test changes to lower the time required for necessary approvals for imports and exports to a day from as much as 10 days.
MAIT director-general Ali Akhtar Jafri said the government has agreed to ease the approval process for timely clearances with the tax authorities so that devices can easily enter India for repairs and then be shipped back quickly.
Bottlenecks in India also include an e-waste mandate that bans companies from locally disposing non-repairable products — adding to their logistics costs as they have to be sent back. The government will now allow recycling of 5% of imported goods domestically on a trial basis.
In the pilot phase, which will see participation from companies including Lenovo and Cisco, India will also permit re-export of the imported electronics goods to countries different from the original one — now it is banned under foreign trade rules.
Flex, Lenovo and Cisco did not immediately respond to requests for comment. India’s IT ministry also did not immediately respond.
“Repair outsourcing will incentivise electronic manufacturers to further expand their production capabilities in India. This is a critical step towards ensuring resilience to supply chain shocks,” said Jafri, who estimated the repair industry in India to be worth $20bn in five years.
High repair costs in regions such as Europe and the US are compelling companies to send goods overseas, Jafri said. He added that cheaper labour costs in India give it a total cost advantage of 57% over China and 26% over Malaysia — some of the biggest hubs for repairs at present.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Modi inaugurates new parliament building as part of New Delhi’s makeover
Australia’s Albanese and India’s Modi seek closer economic ties
Modi adds thrust to India’s push into space
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.