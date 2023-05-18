World / Asia

Imran Khan and wife out on bail

Former Pakistani leader calls allegations against him ‘absolutely false, frivolous and concocted’

18 May 2023 - 15:37 Asif Shahzad and Mubasher Bukhari
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Picture: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Picture: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Islamabad — Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, who is facing corruption charges, said on Thursday he would not join an investigation by the powerful anti-graft agency while out on bail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which has in the past investigated, put on trial and jailed all those who have served as prime minister since 2008, had earlier summoned Khan for investigation into the graft charges, said a spokesperson.

Khan was arrested on the charges, which he denies, on May 9 and later set free on court-ordered bail extended to May 31.

In a statement addressed to the NAB deputy director, and shown to Reuters by one of Khan’s lawyers, the former prime minister called the allegations against him “absolutely false, frivolous and concocted”.

He said he was applying for, and obtaining, bail in a number of other legal cases and would not be available before his protective bail expired on May 22.

Khan’s arrest triggered a wave of violence that deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220-million. Pakistan has also been facing its worst economic crisis, with critical IMF funding needed to avert a balance of payment crisis delayed for months.

His wife Bushra Khan, commonly known as Bushra Bibi, is also on bail until May 23.

On Wednesday, Khan said that police had surrounded his house in Lahore, in Punjab province, and that he expected to be rearrested soon, after the government warned him to hand over supporters who it blamed for attacks on the army.

Punjab’s information minister Amir Mir said the government did not have any plans to arrest Khan as he had been given bail by court. “We want him to hand over the terrorists hiding at his home,” he said.

Khan has said authorities could search his home but only with legal warrants from a court, and has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence.

On Thursday, Khan’s aide Iftikhr Durrani allowed journalists into areas of Khan’s Lahore home to “look for terrorists”. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Musk papers subpoenaed in Epstein lawsuit
World / Americas
2.
Accusations of Russian collaboration rattle ...
World / Europe
3.
Joe Biden confident the US will reach deal in ...
World / Americas
4.
Female Indian gamers battle through a maze of ...
World / Asia
5.
Australian EV boom faces charging infrastructure ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Pakistani premier orders arrest of violent protesters

World / Asia

Imran Khan gets two weeks’ bail in Pakistan

World / Asia

Islamabad gatherings banned as Khan heads to court

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.