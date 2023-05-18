Imran Khan and wife out on bail

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
The ANC remains committed to ideas and policies that will further extend the mixing of state with party
Nehawu’s Zola Saphetha says the union is not surprised by the findings and wants Unisa vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula removed
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Net property income improved 2% to R1.14bn, while operating profit, generated from a company’s core operations, fell 2.6% to R1.01bn
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Russia leverages move to reverse exclusion from SWIFT payment system
Springbok Sevens team must win the tournament at Twickenham to secure spot
The billionaire has for years eschewed advertising in favour of seeking to capitalise on his star power
Islamabad — Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, who is facing corruption charges, said on Thursday he would not join an investigation by the powerful anti-graft agency while out on bail.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which has in the past investigated, put on trial and jailed all those who have served as prime minister since 2008, had earlier summoned Khan for investigation into the graft charges, said a spokesperson.
Khan was arrested on the charges, which he denies, on May 9 and later set free on court-ordered bail extended to May 31.
In a statement addressed to the NAB deputy director, and shown to Reuters by one of Khan’s lawyers, the former prime minister called the allegations against him “absolutely false, frivolous and concocted”.
He said he was applying for, and obtaining, bail in a number of other legal cases and would not be available before his protective bail expired on May 22.
Khan’s arrest triggered a wave of violence that deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220-million. Pakistan has also been facing its worst economic crisis, with critical IMF funding needed to avert a balance of payment crisis delayed for months.
His wife Bushra Khan, commonly known as Bushra Bibi, is also on bail until May 23.
On Wednesday, Khan said that police had surrounded his house in Lahore, in Punjab province, and that he expected to be rearrested soon, after the government warned him to hand over supporters who it blamed for attacks on the army.
Punjab’s information minister Amir Mir said the government did not have any plans to arrest Khan as he had been given bail by court. “We want him to hand over the terrorists hiding at his home,” he said.
Khan has said authorities could search his home but only with legal warrants from a court, and has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence.
On Thursday, Khan’s aide Iftikhr Durrani allowed journalists into areas of Khan’s Lahore home to “look for terrorists”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Imran Khan and wife out on bail
Former Pakistani leader calls allegations against him ‘absolutely false, frivolous and concocted’
Islamabad — Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, who is facing corruption charges, said on Thursday he would not join an investigation by the powerful anti-graft agency while out on bail.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which has in the past investigated, put on trial and jailed all those who have served as prime minister since 2008, had earlier summoned Khan for investigation into the graft charges, said a spokesperson.
Khan was arrested on the charges, which he denies, on May 9 and later set free on court-ordered bail extended to May 31.
In a statement addressed to the NAB deputy director, and shown to Reuters by one of Khan’s lawyers, the former prime minister called the allegations against him “absolutely false, frivolous and concocted”.
He said he was applying for, and obtaining, bail in a number of other legal cases and would not be available before his protective bail expired on May 22.
Khan’s arrest triggered a wave of violence that deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220-million. Pakistan has also been facing its worst economic crisis, with critical IMF funding needed to avert a balance of payment crisis delayed for months.
His wife Bushra Khan, commonly known as Bushra Bibi, is also on bail until May 23.
On Wednesday, Khan said that police had surrounded his house in Lahore, in Punjab province, and that he expected to be rearrested soon, after the government warned him to hand over supporters who it blamed for attacks on the army.
Punjab’s information minister Amir Mir said the government did not have any plans to arrest Khan as he had been given bail by court. “We want him to hand over the terrorists hiding at his home,” he said.
Khan has said authorities could search his home but only with legal warrants from a court, and has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence.
On Thursday, Khan’s aide Iftikhr Durrani allowed journalists into areas of Khan’s Lahore home to “look for terrorists”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pakistani premier orders arrest of violent protesters
Imran Khan gets two weeks’ bail in Pakistan
Islamabad gatherings banned as Khan heads to court
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.