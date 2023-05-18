Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers

18 May 2023 - 15:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand weaker as investors watch US debt ceiling ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker with focus on US ...
Markets
3.
Oil flat amid global economic jitters and US ...
Markets
4.
Oil dips as markets await clarity on US ...
Markets
5.
Gold stable amid US debt talks and slight dollar ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.