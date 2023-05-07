India mulls revoking ban on foreign nuclear investment

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from Apple helped lift sentiment, while investors also digested US jobs data
Slow moves to get ports working could begin to make exporting more efficient
Postal logistics company has been in provisional liquidation since this February
Councillor Mpho Phalatse wants Kabelo Gwamanda to provide clarity on scam allegations
Court told failure would be catastrophic for industry, including its workers and 23,000 sugar cane farmers
CEO Roger Baxter pins blame for SA’s falling productivity on bugbears eroding gains made elsewhere
Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Busa
Blast comes days after Russia said Ukraine attempted to hit the Kremlin with drones
Coach enjoys opportunity of playing against big teams on continent
The styling retouch applies to the six-cylinder models, with more individualisation possible
New Delhi — India is considering overturning a ban on foreign investment in its nuclear power industry and allowing greater participation by domestic private firms as part of a push for cleaner energy, government sources said.
The measures have been recommended by a government panel, set up by think-tank Niti Aayog, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Under India’s Atomic Energy Act, the government plays a central role in developing and running nuclear power stations. Domestic private companies are allowed to participate as “junior equity partners” by supplying components and helping build them.
The panel has recommended changes to the act and to India’s foreign investment policies so that domestic and foreign private companies can complement nuclear power generation by public companies.
The aim is to reduce carbon emissions. Nuclear is in focus because it can supply energy 24/7, unlike solar energy, said the officials, who declined to be named as they are not authorised to talk to the media.
The department of atomic energy has previously said that several foreign companies including Westinghouse Electric, GE-Hitachi, Electricite de France and Rosatom were interested in participating in the country’s nuclear power projects as technology partners, suppliers, contractors and service providers.
India does not allow foreign investment in the nuclear power sector.
The officials said the emphasis is on private participation through small modular reactors (SMRs) to fast-track nuclear energy generation, which accounts for 3% of India’s total power production. Coal fires three-quarters of it.
Populated areas
The department of atomic energy, which works directly under the prime minister and Niti Aaayog, did not respond to emails and messages seeking comment.
Factory-built and ready-to-shift, each SMR produces up to 300MW and requires less capital, time and land than conventional reactors. They can also safely be deployed in populated areas, the officials said.
State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam are the only two nuclear power generators in India. Thermal power company NTPC and oil marketing firm Indian Oil Corporation, both government-controlled, have formed partnerships with NPCIL for nuclear power.
With the right policy push, we see the private sector taking up significant deployment in the country.
An Indian minister overseeing atomic energy, Jitendra Singh, said in November the country should explore private players’ participation in developing SMRs. In the same month, the atomic energy department held closed-door consultations with domestic and global industry players who showed significant interest, one of the officials said.
“With the right policy push, we see the private sector taking up significant deployment in the country,” said the official.
The recommendations will next be submitted to Modi’s office, said the officials, without giving a timeline.
The government panel has also recommended replacing old coal-based plants with SMRs, amid a proposal to amend its electricity policy to not add any new coal-fired power plants, sources have said.
India’s nuclear power capacity is 6,780MW and it is adding 21 more units with a capacity of 7,000MW by 2031.
The country is a signatory to international conventions on nuclear safety and will have to ensure that private companies comply with standards.
India imports uranium fuel for nuclear plants from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, France and Canada under bilateral agreements.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
India mulls revoking ban on foreign nuclear investment
A government panel has also proposed allowing greater participation by domestic private firms as part of a push for cleaner energy
New Delhi — India is considering overturning a ban on foreign investment in its nuclear power industry and allowing greater participation by domestic private firms as part of a push for cleaner energy, government sources said.
The measures have been recommended by a government panel, set up by think-tank Niti Aayog, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Under India’s Atomic Energy Act, the government plays a central role in developing and running nuclear power stations. Domestic private companies are allowed to participate as “junior equity partners” by supplying components and helping build them.
The panel has recommended changes to the act and to India’s foreign investment policies so that domestic and foreign private companies can complement nuclear power generation by public companies.
The aim is to reduce carbon emissions. Nuclear is in focus because it can supply energy 24/7, unlike solar energy, said the officials, who declined to be named as they are not authorised to talk to the media.
The department of atomic energy has previously said that several foreign companies including Westinghouse Electric, GE-Hitachi, Electricite de France and Rosatom were interested in participating in the country’s nuclear power projects as technology partners, suppliers, contractors and service providers.
India does not allow foreign investment in the nuclear power sector.
The officials said the emphasis is on private participation through small modular reactors (SMRs) to fast-track nuclear energy generation, which accounts for 3% of India’s total power production. Coal fires three-quarters of it.
Populated areas
The department of atomic energy, which works directly under the prime minister and Niti Aaayog, did not respond to emails and messages seeking comment.
Factory-built and ready-to-shift, each SMR produces up to 300MW and requires less capital, time and land than conventional reactors. They can also safely be deployed in populated areas, the officials said.
State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam are the only two nuclear power generators in India. Thermal power company NTPC and oil marketing firm Indian Oil Corporation, both government-controlled, have formed partnerships with NPCIL for nuclear power.
An Indian minister overseeing atomic energy, Jitendra Singh, said in November the country should explore private players’ participation in developing SMRs. In the same month, the atomic energy department held closed-door consultations with domestic and global industry players who showed significant interest, one of the officials said.
“With the right policy push, we see the private sector taking up significant deployment in the country,” said the official.
The recommendations will next be submitted to Modi’s office, said the officials, without giving a timeline.
The government panel has also recommended replacing old coal-based plants with SMRs, amid a proposal to amend its electricity policy to not add any new coal-fired power plants, sources have said.
India’s nuclear power capacity is 6,780MW and it is adding 21 more units with a capacity of 7,000MW by 2031.
The country is a signatory to international conventions on nuclear safety and will have to ensure that private companies comply with standards.
India imports uranium fuel for nuclear plants from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, France and Canada under bilateral agreements.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
India faces high risk of night-time power cuts
GAVIN MAGUIRE: China, India, Russia and Turkey likely to lead growth in nuclear ...
MEL MELZER: Neglect of second industrial revolution’s inventions means ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.