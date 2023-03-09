India faces high risk of night-time power cuts

Financial markets are betting there’s an 80% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting
The US believes rejection will prevent a diplomatic coup for Beijing and preserve US dominance
Parliament’s ethics committee found the former mineral and resources minister breached the house's code of conduct on several occasions, mostly relating to his dealings with the Guptas
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor company will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB, despite shareholder dissatisfaction with the deal price
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the third quarter
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Delays in increasing coal-fired and hydropower capacity could hinder the country’s ability to address a surge in demand for electricity as expected heatwaves approach
SA batters still dominate at the Wanderers but pitch surface is a worry
The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands
Singapore/New Delhi — India faces a high risk of night-time power cuts in the northern hemisphere summer of 2023 and in coming years, as delays in adding new coal-fired and hydropower capacity could limit the country’s ability to address surging electricity demand when solar energy is not available.
A rapid addition of solar farms has helped India avert daytime supply gaps, but a shortage of coal-fired and hydropower capacity risks exposing millions to widespread outages at night, government data and internal documents show.
India’s power availability in “non-solar hours” in April is expected to be 1.7% lower than peak demand — a measure of the maximum electricity requirement over any given time, an internal note by the federal grid regulator showed.
April night-time peak demand is expected to hit 217GW, up 6.4% on the highest night-time levels recorded in April 2022.
“The situation is a little stressed,” Grid Controller of India (Grid-India) said in the note dated February 3.
While Indians looking to beat the heat this summer will want steady power for their air-conditioners, night-time outage risks threaten industries that operate around the clock, including car, electronics, steel-bar and fertiliser plants.
“If there is a power cut even for one minute, paper pulp gets blocked and messes up the delicate process and causes hundreds of thousands of rupees in losses,” said PG Mukundan Nair, former chief of an Indian paper industry body who has been in paper manufacturing for nearly three decades.
“Even the smallest interruption in power supply will create havoc,” Nair said.
The electricity deficits could be worse than expected, as Grid-India’s shortage forecasts were made weeks before India’s weather office predicted heatwaves between March and May.
Emergency steps
India’s federal power secretary Alok Kumar downplayed concerns, saying the government had taken “all steps” to avoid power cuts.
“We are making capacity available to all states at competitive rates,” Kumar said.
After the Grid-India report, the government brought forward maintenance at some coal-fired power plants and secured extra gas-fired capacity to run to try to avert outages, another senior government official said.
As much as 189.2GW of coal-fired capacity is expected to be available in April, according to Grid-India’s February note. That would be up more than 11% from 2022, according to Reuters calculations based on Grid-India data.
Together, coal, nuclear and gas capacity are expected to meet about 83% of peak demand at night.
Hydropower will be crucial not only to meet much of the remaining supply but also as a flexible generator, as coal-fired plants cannot be ramped up and down quickly to address variability in demand.
However, Grid-India has forecast that peak hydro availability in April will be 18% below what it was for the same month in 2022, when output was boosted by favourable weather conditions.
Imported coal-based power plants would be required to boost output to up to 55% of total potential from 21% in February, while domestic coal-fired units would have to increase output to 75% of potential from 69% in February, said Hetal Gandhi, director of research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics. “The burden of increased supply will definitely be borne by coal and gas,” Gandhi said, adding that achieving it would be a “tall order”.
More capacity needed
The night-time outage risks are in sharp contrast to daytime. Supply in daylight hours has been bolstered by nearly fourfold growth in solar capacity over the past five years, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Paris climate agreement pledge to curb carbon emissions.
Up to April 2022, solar boosted renewables’ contribution to as much as 18% of India’s generation in the middle of the day.
The strain comes after sundown, as coal-fired capacity has grown only 9% over the past five years.
In the early hours throughout April 2022, jostling for power was intense, with buyers making bids for five times more power than sellers offered, a Reuters analysis of data from the Indian Energy Exchange, the country’s most liquid electricity trading platform, showed.
The widening demand-supply faultlines highlight the need to expedite coal capacity additions to avert outages in the next few years.
Construction of as many as 26 coal-fired units with a capacity of 16.8GW has been delayed by more than a year, data from the Central Electricity Authority shows, with some plants facing delays of more than 10 years.
Projects under construction are being stalled by local protests about environmental concerns, legal challenges over compensation for land acquisition, and availability of labour and equipment, according to officials at power plants.
Hydro- and nuclear-power capacity additions face tougher obstacles, as they are hobbled by lack of foreign investment and opposition from critics over safety and environmental issues, boding ill for power supply down the track.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
India faces high risk of night-time power cuts
Delays in increasing coal-fired and hydropower capacity could hinder the country’s ability to address a surge in demand for electricity as expected heatwaves approach
Singapore/New Delhi — India faces a high risk of night-time power cuts in the northern hemisphere summer of 2023 and in coming years, as delays in adding new coal-fired and hydropower capacity could limit the country’s ability to address surging electricity demand when solar energy is not available.
A rapid addition of solar farms has helped India avert daytime supply gaps, but a shortage of coal-fired and hydropower capacity risks exposing millions to widespread outages at night, government data and internal documents show.
India’s power availability in “non-solar hours” in April is expected to be 1.7% lower than peak demand — a measure of the maximum electricity requirement over any given time, an internal note by the federal grid regulator showed.
April night-time peak demand is expected to hit 217GW, up 6.4% on the highest night-time levels recorded in April 2022.
“The situation is a little stressed,” Grid Controller of India (Grid-India) said in the note dated February 3.
While Indians looking to beat the heat this summer will want steady power for their air-conditioners, night-time outage risks threaten industries that operate around the clock, including car, electronics, steel-bar and fertiliser plants.
“If there is a power cut even for one minute, paper pulp gets blocked and messes up the delicate process and causes hundreds of thousands of rupees in losses,” said PG Mukundan Nair, former chief of an Indian paper industry body who has been in paper manufacturing for nearly three decades.
“Even the smallest interruption in power supply will create havoc,” Nair said.
The electricity deficits could be worse than expected, as Grid-India’s shortage forecasts were made weeks before India’s weather office predicted heatwaves between March and May.
Emergency steps
India’s federal power secretary Alok Kumar downplayed concerns, saying the government had taken “all steps” to avoid power cuts.
“We are making capacity available to all states at competitive rates,” Kumar said.
After the Grid-India report, the government brought forward maintenance at some coal-fired power plants and secured extra gas-fired capacity to run to try to avert outages, another senior government official said.
As much as 189.2GW of coal-fired capacity is expected to be available in April, according to Grid-India’s February note. That would be up more than 11% from 2022, according to Reuters calculations based on Grid-India data.
Together, coal, nuclear and gas capacity are expected to meet about 83% of peak demand at night.
Hydropower will be crucial not only to meet much of the remaining supply but also as a flexible generator, as coal-fired plants cannot be ramped up and down quickly to address variability in demand.
However, Grid-India has forecast that peak hydro availability in April will be 18% below what it was for the same month in 2022, when output was boosted by favourable weather conditions.
Imported coal-based power plants would be required to boost output to up to 55% of total potential from 21% in February, while domestic coal-fired units would have to increase output to 75% of potential from 69% in February, said Hetal Gandhi, director of research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics. “The burden of increased supply will definitely be borne by coal and gas,” Gandhi said, adding that achieving it would be a “tall order”.
More capacity needed
The night-time outage risks are in sharp contrast to daytime. Supply in daylight hours has been bolstered by nearly fourfold growth in solar capacity over the past five years, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Paris climate agreement pledge to curb carbon emissions.
Up to April 2022, solar boosted renewables’ contribution to as much as 18% of India’s generation in the middle of the day.
The strain comes after sundown, as coal-fired capacity has grown only 9% over the past five years.
In the early hours throughout April 2022, jostling for power was intense, with buyers making bids for five times more power than sellers offered, a Reuters analysis of data from the Indian Energy Exchange, the country’s most liquid electricity trading platform, showed.
The widening demand-supply faultlines highlight the need to expedite coal capacity additions to avert outages in the next few years.
Construction of as many as 26 coal-fired units with a capacity of 16.8GW has been delayed by more than a year, data from the Central Electricity Authority shows, with some plants facing delays of more than 10 years.
Projects under construction are being stalled by local protests about environmental concerns, legal challenges over compensation for land acquisition, and availability of labour and equipment, according to officials at power plants.
Hydro- and nuclear-power capacity additions face tougher obstacles, as they are hobbled by lack of foreign investment and opposition from critics over safety and environmental issues, boding ill for power supply down the track.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GAVIN MAGUIRE: China, India, Russia and Turkey likely to lead growth in nuclear ...
India sees revival in luxury housing
Less than 1% of the planet has safe levels of air pollution, study finds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.