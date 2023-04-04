China raises concern about Australia’s scrutiny of its firms

Latest production curbs bring the total reduction to 3.66-million barrels a day since October
The ANC will do almost anything, however ill-crafted, to find sources of money for failed state-owned enterprises
The BBC wants to meet the finance minister and deputy president to discuss the decision to exempt the utility from PFMA regulations
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Investec will retain a 41.25% shareholding in the combined entity, but its voting rights will be limited to 29.9%
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Meeting between trade officials raises prospect of greater co-operation between the two nations
With players constantly on the move, it is small wonder the Aussies want to chill in Cape Town in August
That would offer accommodation when it’s needed and investment income when it’s not in use
China’s international trade negotiator has expressed concern about Australia’s scrutiny of the operations of Chinese firms there, the commerce ministry said, though he flagged the potential for economic and trade co-operation.
The comments by vice-commerce minister Wang Shouwen came during a meeting with Australia’s deputy secretary-general for foreign affairs and trade in the Chinese capital, Beijing, on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.
The meeting continues an apparent thaw in trade ties that led China to lift curbs on Australian coal exports in early January, though the trade partners continue to feud over Australian exports of wine, beef, barley, seafood, and timber.
It also came a day before Canberra, citing security concerns, vowed to remove TikTok, the social media platform owned by China's ByteDance, from all devices owned by the federal government, citing security concerns.
Wang urged Canberra to “provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises” during the meeting.
His remarks echoed what Chinese foreign ministry officials have said about the US decision to place the app under greater scrutiny.
“China-Australia economic and trade relations are at an important juncture of stabilisation and improvement,” the ministry quoted Wang as saying, while calling for stronger communication and co-ordination to help resolve concerns.
Mike Henry the CEO of mining giant BHP , and China’s vice-foreign minister Xie Feng met on March 27, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a separate statement on Tuesday.
It expressed hope for a greater contribution by BHP to improving ties, particularly in new areas such as climate change and new energy.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
China raises concern about Australia’s scrutiny of its firms
Meeting between trade officials raises prospect of greater co-operation between the two nations
China’s international trade negotiator has expressed concern about Australia’s scrutiny of the operations of Chinese firms there, the commerce ministry said, though he flagged the potential for economic and trade co-operation.
The comments by vice-commerce minister Wang Shouwen came during a meeting with Australia’s deputy secretary-general for foreign affairs and trade in the Chinese capital, Beijing, on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.
The meeting continues an apparent thaw in trade ties that led China to lift curbs on Australian coal exports in early January, though the trade partners continue to feud over Australian exports of wine, beef, barley, seafood, and timber.
It also came a day before Canberra, citing security concerns, vowed to remove TikTok, the social media platform owned by China's ByteDance, from all devices owned by the federal government, citing security concerns.
Wang urged Canberra to “provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises” during the meeting.
His remarks echoed what Chinese foreign ministry officials have said about the US decision to place the app under greater scrutiny.
“China-Australia economic and trade relations are at an important juncture of stabilisation and improvement,” the ministry quoted Wang as saying, while calling for stronger communication and co-ordination to help resolve concerns.
Mike Henry the CEO of mining giant BHP , and China’s vice-foreign minister Xie Feng met on March 27, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a separate statement on Tuesday.
It expressed hope for a greater contribution by BHP to improving ties, particularly in new areas such as climate change and new energy.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China urges ‘calm and rational’ resolution to trade war
China says US cannot use pressure to force trade deal
China and US clash again on trade and regional security
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.