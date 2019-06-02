China says US cannot use pressure to force trade deal

Beijing — The US cannot use pressure to force a trade deal on China, a senior Chinese official and trade negotiator said on Sunday, refusing to be drawn on whether the leaders of the two countries would meet at the G-20 summit to bash out an agreement.

Trade tensions rose sharply in May, after US President Donald Trump’s administration accused China of having “reneged” on its previous promises to make structural changes to its economic practices.

Washington later slapped additional tariffs of up to 25% on $200bn of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate.

Speaking at a news conference, Chinese vice-commerce minister Wang Shouwen said it was irresponsible of the US to accuse China of backtracking.

“If the US side wants to use extreme pressure, to escalate the trade friction, to force China to submit and make concessions, this is absolutely impossible,” said Wang, who has been part of China’s negotiating team.

Switching into English, he said: “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. During the consultations, China has overcome many difficulties and put forward pragmatic solutions. However, the US has backtracked, and when you give them an inch, they want a yard,” he said.

Wang said the US had made “unreasonably high” demands and insisted on adding “demands relating to China’s sovereign rights” to the countries' agreement. The raising of tariffs escalated tensions and severely frustrated the talks, he said.

His comments were echoed by Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe at a defence forum in Singapore on Sunday.

“If the US wants to talk, we will keep the door open. If they want a fight, we will fight till the end,” Wei said.

Trump has said he will meet President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Osaka at the end of June, though China has not confirmed the meeting.

When asked if Xi would meet Trump in Japan, Wang said: “I don’t have any information on this to provide.”

Wang, speaking at the unveiling of a new government policy paper on the trade war, said US officials overestimate the trade deficit between the two countries and China should not be blamed for a decline in US manufacturing jobs.

The US goods and services deficit with China is closer to $150bn and not the $410bn quoted by US officials, he said, adding that China’s processing trade with the US should not be included in deficit calculations.

Washington's fault

The white paper cited three instances of the US backtracking on its commitments, adding that Washington was responsible for setbacks in the talks.

It said China had enough fiscal and monetary policy tools and “good momentum” to sustain economic development despite the trade war. Data last week showed China’s factory activity shrank in May at a more severe pace than expected.

It followed soft data in China’s retail, export and construction sectors, raising expectations that Beijing may need to roll out more stimulus to support the economy.

Wang also rejected assertions that Beijing is directing domestic companies on overseas acquisitions and investments.

“China’s government is not involved in the specific commercial behaviour of companies, and won’t instruct or require companies to invest in a project or buy a technology,” he said.