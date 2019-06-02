China and US clash again on trade and regional security

Wei, dressed in his uniform of a general in the People’s Liberation Army, said China would “fight to the end” if anyone tried to interfere in its relationship with Taiwan, which Beijing considers a sacred territory to be taken by force if necessary.

“If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese military has no choice but to fight at all costs … The US is indivisible, and so is China. China must be, and will be, reunified.”

He however said both sides realised that any war between the two “would bring disaster to both countries and the world”.

Like most countries, the US has no formal ties with Taiwan, but is its strongest backer and main source of weapons.

While Shanahan’s speech was critical of China, his tone was often conciliatory. Wei took a more combative approach.

Taiwan’s government condemned Wei’s remarks, saying Taiwan has never belonged to the People’s Republic of China, that Taiwan would never accept Beijing’s threats and that China’s claim of its “peaceful development” was the “lie of the century”.

Taiwan “will continue to strengthen its self-defence capabilities, defend the country’s sovereignty and democratic system, and uphold the right of the 23-million people of Taiwan to freely choose their future”, its Mainland Affairs Council said.

Taiwan is gearing up for presidential elections in January, and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly accused Beijing of seeking to undermine Taiwan’s democracy and has vowed to defend the island and its freedoms.

Wei, in a clear reference to the US , also said: “Some countries from outside the region come to the South China Sea to flex muscles in the name of freedom of navigation.”

This week will mark 30 years since a bloody Chinese military crackdown on protesters around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, refocusing scrutiny on China’s approach to security threats.

Taking questions from the floor, Wei defended the government’s handling of the Tiananmen “incident”, a rare official acknowledgement of the events of June 4 1989; references to it are heavily censored in China.

‘Fight to the end’

“The government was decisive in stopping the turbulence,” Wei said of the crackdown. “Due to this, China has enjoyed stability, and if you visit China you can understand that part of history.”

On the ongoing trade war, which has shaken financial markets around the world, Wei said China would “fight to the end” if the US wanted a fight. But if Washington wanted to talk, “we will keep the door open”.

Trade tensions escalated sharply in May after Trump’s administration accused China of having “reneged” on its previous promises to make structural changes to its economic practices.

Washington later slapped additional tariffs of up to 25% on $200bn of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate.

Speaking at a hastily arranged news conference in Beijing, Chinese vice-commerce minister Wang Shouwen said it was irresponsible of the US to accuse China of backtracking.

“If the US side wants to use extreme pressure, to escalate the trade friction, to force China to submit and make concessions, this is absolutely impossible,” said Wang, who has been part of China’s trade negotiating team.

Reuters