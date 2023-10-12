World / Americas

US senator Bob Menendez charged with acting as a foreign agent for Egypt

Prosecutors say Menendez and his wife accepted gold bars and cash to use their influence to interfere in investigations

12 October 2023 - 21:55
by Nate Raymond
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US senator Bob Menendez. Picture: REUTERS
US senator Bob Menendez. Picture: REUTERS

Prosecutors pursuing a corruption case against Bob Menendez on Thursday brought a new charge against the Democratic US senator, accusing him of engaging in a conspiracy to act as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.

The new charge was included in a revised indictment filed against the senator for New Jersey in federal court in Manhattan that includes four counts against Menendez. His trial on corruption charges will begin in May.

Prosecutors have said that Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, accepted gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for using their influence to interfere with law enforcement probes of three New Jersey businesspeople, as well as aid the Egyptian government.

The new indictment accuses the senator, until recently the chair of the Senate foreign relations committee, of taking actions on behalf of Egyptian military and intelligence officials without registering with the US department as a foreign agent.

Prosecutors have said that a co-defendant, Wael Hana, arranged meetings between the senator and Egyptian officials, who pressed him to sign off on military aid. In return the businessman put Nadine Menendez on the payroll of a company he controlled.

The senator has thus far resisted calls for his resignation and has pleaded not guilty the prior charges against him as have his wife, Hana and their co-defendants, businesspeople Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes.

A lawyer for Menendez did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Reuters

Blinken offers US support to Israel, urges restraint

US top envoy promises unwavering support but stresses taking ‘every possible precaution’ to protect civilians in Gaza
World
1 hour ago

Steve Scalise fails to rally Republicans to become speaker

US House in limbo as vote falls short for installation
World
3 hours ago

US’s Schumer calls on China’s Xi to support Israel after Hamas attacks

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was ‘disappointed’ that Beijing showed ‘no sympathy’ for Israel over the weekend
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Nigeria lifts forex ban on 43 items amid naira ...
World / Africa
2.
US senator Bob Menendez charged with acting as a ...
World / Americas
3.
US bans British American Tobacco’s best-selling ...
World / Americas
4.
Blinken offers US support to Israel, urges ...
World / Middle East
5.
US consumer prices rise in September
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.