Yellen to push for speedy debt relief for Zambia and Ghana at spring meetings

Strong fuel demand in India also support prices
It’s unclear what yet another investment conference in SA might hope to achieve
Key to the difference of views is whether to invest more in the old plants to extend their lifespans
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
In this weekly feature, Johan Steyn writes about how MoData works with banks, financial services and investment companies across Africa
Mining production in January declined 1.9% year on year after a drop of 3.6% in December
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Moscow sending in special forces and airborne units as its mercenary group is now exhausted
Everywhere younger, fresher players step up to make their mark as the stars go on their annual trek
David Graeber’s new book is concerned with Africa and explores the politics of communities
Washington — US treasury secretary Janet Yellen will push this week for urgent resolution of requests by Zambia and Ghana for restructuring of their sovereign debts, and moves to conclude a debt treatment for Sri Lanka, Treasury said on Monday.
Yellen, who is slated to meet counterparts from around the world during this week’s meetings of the World Bank and IMF, is also pushing for concrete steps to speed up the overall debt relief process and make it more transparent, a senior Treasury official told reporters.
“During the week, Secretary Yellen will ... maintain urgency for the speedy resolution of Common Framework cases like Zambia and Ghana to remove debt overhangs and foster growth in developing countries,” Treasury said.
Zambia, Ghana and Sri Lanka have already defaulted on their overseas debt and are working towards debt reworks with creditors.
The senior Treasury official said it remained unclear if there would be progress on Zambia’s specific request this week, adding, “that’s in some ways up to China”.
Yellen and other G7 officials have criticised China’s slow movement on specific debt treatment cases under the G20 Common Framework, although they have welcomed China’s recent agreement to provide financing assurances for Sri Lanka, which was not eligible under the G20 plan.
“Progress can sometimes be much more halting and frustratingly slow than anyone would want it to be, but progress is still progress,” the senior official told reporters, noting that China’s financing assurances for Sri Lanka paved the way for an IMF lending package.
Yellen will discuss the debt issue in separate meetings with officials from the G20 group of major economies and the global sovereign debt roundtable on Wednesday, the official said.
The official expressed hope the global sovereign debt roundtable meeting on April 12 would yield “actual accomplishments”, the official said. “What we’re looking for is concrete steps that will make the process operate faster, and in a more transparent way. And something that debtor countries can look at and understand more clearly ... how long things will take.”
A record number of developing nations are at risk of a debt crisis, with ballooning inflation, escalating borrowing costs and a strong dollar jacking up the cost for borrowing countries to repay loans and raise fresh money.
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva last week also took aim at China, saying she had told the country’s new top economic leader that Beijing needed to “speed up” its work on debt restructuring requests.
World Bank chief David Malpass said on Monday he hoped meetings this week with Chinese officials could help “break the ice” on badly needed debt relief for poor countries.
Yellen has no formal meetings with Chinese counterparts on her schedule, but the US official said officials from the Biden administration and China will continue dialogue “where we’re able to”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Yellen to push for speedy debt relief for Zambia and Ghana at spring meetings
US treasury secretary to press the African states’ requests for restructuring of their sovereign debts at this week’s World Bank and IMF meetings
Washington — US treasury secretary Janet Yellen will push this week for urgent resolution of requests by Zambia and Ghana for restructuring of their sovereign debts, and moves to conclude a debt treatment for Sri Lanka, Treasury said on Monday.
Yellen, who is slated to meet counterparts from around the world during this week’s meetings of the World Bank and IMF, is also pushing for concrete steps to speed up the overall debt relief process and make it more transparent, a senior Treasury official told reporters.
“During the week, Secretary Yellen will ... maintain urgency for the speedy resolution of Common Framework cases like Zambia and Ghana to remove debt overhangs and foster growth in developing countries,” Treasury said.
Zambia, Ghana and Sri Lanka have already defaulted on their overseas debt and are working towards debt reworks with creditors.
The senior Treasury official said it remained unclear if there would be progress on Zambia’s specific request this week, adding, “that’s in some ways up to China”.
Yellen and other G7 officials have criticised China’s slow movement on specific debt treatment cases under the G20 Common Framework, although they have welcomed China’s recent agreement to provide financing assurances for Sri Lanka, which was not eligible under the G20 plan.
“Progress can sometimes be much more halting and frustratingly slow than anyone would want it to be, but progress is still progress,” the senior official told reporters, noting that China’s financing assurances for Sri Lanka paved the way for an IMF lending package.
Yellen will discuss the debt issue in separate meetings with officials from the G20 group of major economies and the global sovereign debt roundtable on Wednesday, the official said.
The official expressed hope the global sovereign debt roundtable meeting on April 12 would yield “actual accomplishments”, the official said. “What we’re looking for is concrete steps that will make the process operate faster, and in a more transparent way. And something that debtor countries can look at and understand more clearly ... how long things will take.”
A record number of developing nations are at risk of a debt crisis, with ballooning inflation, escalating borrowing costs and a strong dollar jacking up the cost for borrowing countries to repay loans and raise fresh money.
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva last week also took aim at China, saying she had told the country’s new top economic leader that Beijing needed to “speed up” its work on debt restructuring requests.
World Bank chief David Malpass said on Monday he hoped meetings this week with Chinese officials could help “break the ice” on badly needed debt relief for poor countries.
Yellen has no formal meetings with Chinese counterparts on her schedule, but the US official said officials from the Biden administration and China will continue dialogue “where we’re able to”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Zambia says delays in debt restructure aren’t its fault
SA and Nigeria are slowing Africa’s growth, says World Bank
Biden pledges $690m in new funding at second democracy summit
HAKAINDE HICHILEMA: Zambia’s democracy is thriving but you can’t eat democracy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.