Biden pledges $690m in new funding at second democracy summit

Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
The only way increase can be paid is by cutting allocations to other government departments, and then probably only on a short-term basis
Watchdog under fire from academics such as Johan Kirsten and agricultural expert Wandile Sihlobo for lack of analysis
Rivals mount vitriolic attacks against each other in heated DA internal debate
The regulator first initiated its cancellation project to deal with inactive retirement funds in 2007 and faced numerous legal battles along the way.
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Vanuatu's four-year campaign leads to a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice
Barren years have stretched across 2019 world championships in Doha, 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 world championships
With 745kW V12 hybrid power the supercar is the most potent Lambo ever made
Washington — US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new funding to bolster democracies around the world amid criticism his administration has made little progress in advancing human rights and democracy as a focus of its foreign policy.
Biden announced he planned $690m in funding to help fight corruption, support free and fair elections and advance technologies that support democratic governments at a second White House-led Summit for Democracy. He announced over $400m for similar programmes in 2021 when he last held such an event.
“We’re turning the tide here. As we often say, we’re at an inflection point in history here, when the decisions we make today are going to affect the course of our world for the next several decades for certain,” Biden said.
Rights advocates say there is little evidence the countries joining the summit have made progress on improving their democracies, and that there is no formal mechanism to hold participants to the modest commitments made at the first meeting even as Biden and South Korea announced plans to host a future third summit.
Freedom House said this month that global freedom had declined for the 17th consecutive year, but there are signs the tide is turning, said Katie LaRoque, the monitoring group’s deputy director for policy and advocacy, explaining that while 35 countries’ scores declined in Freedom House’s annual rankings, 34 countries improved.
Out of the countries that participated in the first Summit for Democracy, 77 countries’ scores remained the same in 2022, 17 declined and only 16 improved.
The world has seen big changes since the first summit, with countries emerging from the global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit pleaded for more weapons to help defeat Russia. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has killed tens of thousands and reduced cities to rubble.
“The enemies of democracy must lose,” Zelensky said.
More recently, a move by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government to weaken the power of Israel’s judiciary; Mexico’s move to gut its election oversight body; and India’s decision to disqualify a top opposition political leader have all cast a pall over Biden’s repeated claims that democracies have become stronger.
In addressing the summit on Wednesday, Netanyahu voiced confidence that a political compromise could be reached on the judicial reforms, which he argued could be reconciled with civil liberties even as his opponents have accused him of seeking to curb judicial independence.
The summit is co-hosted by the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. The event involves 120 countries including Taiwan, civil society groups and technology companies.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Biden pledges $690m in new funding at second democracy summit
Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the event and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleads for more weapon
Washington — US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new funding to bolster democracies around the world amid criticism his administration has made little progress in advancing human rights and democracy as a focus of its foreign policy.
Biden announced he planned $690m in funding to help fight corruption, support free and fair elections and advance technologies that support democratic governments at a second White House-led Summit for Democracy. He announced over $400m for similar programmes in 2021 when he last held such an event.
“We’re turning the tide here. As we often say, we’re at an inflection point in history here, when the decisions we make today are going to affect the course of our world for the next several decades for certain,” Biden said.
Rights advocates say there is little evidence the countries joining the summit have made progress on improving their democracies, and that there is no formal mechanism to hold participants to the modest commitments made at the first meeting even as Biden and South Korea announced plans to host a future third summit.
Freedom House said this month that global freedom had declined for the 17th consecutive year, but there are signs the tide is turning, said Katie LaRoque, the monitoring group’s deputy director for policy and advocacy, explaining that while 35 countries’ scores declined in Freedom House’s annual rankings, 34 countries improved.
Out of the countries that participated in the first Summit for Democracy, 77 countries’ scores remained the same in 2022, 17 declined and only 16 improved.
The world has seen big changes since the first summit, with countries emerging from the global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit pleaded for more weapons to help defeat Russia. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has killed tens of thousands and reduced cities to rubble.
“The enemies of democracy must lose,” Zelensky said.
More recently, a move by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government to weaken the power of Israel’s judiciary; Mexico’s move to gut its election oversight body; and India’s decision to disqualify a top opposition political leader have all cast a pall over Biden’s repeated claims that democracies have become stronger.
In addressing the summit on Wednesday, Netanyahu voiced confidence that a political compromise could be reached on the judicial reforms, which he argued could be reconciled with civil liberties even as his opponents have accused him of seeking to curb judicial independence.
The summit is co-hosted by the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. The event involves 120 countries including Taiwan, civil society groups and technology companies.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Netanyahu upbeat on judicial overhaul trade-off after Biden censure
Russian-occupied Melitopol shelled as Ukraine weighs counterattack
Kamala Harris pledges more investment in Africa
NEWS ANALYSIS: Why Pretoria is unlikely to hand Putin over to The Hague
Trump casts 2024 contest in apocalyptic terms, slams prosecutors
Biden’s hometown worries about him seeking re-election
HILARY JOFFE: SA must decide on which side its bread is buttered
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.