Dozens still missing after record rain and floods in Tennessee

Rescue teams searched on Monday for dozens of people believed missing in Tennessee after record downpours and flash flooding left at least 21 dead, swept cars into ditches and washed away homes and buildings, authorities said.

Humphreys county emergency management agency said rescuers were searching through houses, rubble and debris for 40 people still missing in the area, directly west of Nashville.

“The number of the missing keeps changing as we get more information, but we’re hoping it will go down as people report in,” said Grey Collier, a spokesperson for the agency.

“We’re going to every home,” she said. “Many have slid off their foundations, some collapsed. We’re also working along side the creeks, looking for anyone we can.”

Tennessee governor Bill Lee, a Republican, said at a press conference late on Sunday that he would request emergency assistance from the federal government in the next few days after an initial assessment.

“This is still unfolding right now in a tragic and difficult situation,” Lee said. “This is a devastating flood with a tremendous loss of life.”

On Sunday, President Joe Biden sent his condolences for the sudden and tragic loss of life, adding that federal emergency officials would co-ordinate with the state to “offer any assistance they need for this terrible moment”.

Record rainfall of up to 43cm drenched some areas, sparking flooding on Saturday afternoon and evening. Especially hard hit was the Humphreys county town of Waverly, about 88km west of Nashville. Hundreds of homes were rendered uninhabitable.

Waverly mayor Wallace Frazier told the Tennesseean newspaper that those killed in the flooding ranged in age from babies to the elderly. The Washington Post, citing family members, reported that 7-month-old twins died after they were swept away from their parents.

