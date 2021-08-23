World / Americas

Dozens still missing after record rain and floods in Tennessee

At least 21 people died in deluge that swept away cars and houses

23 August 2021 - 22:26 Rich McKay
Vehicles left damaged in the wake of heavy flooding in Waverly, Tennesssee, the US, August 22 2021. Picture: ANDREW NEILES/USA TODAY NETWORK/REUTERS
Vehicles left damaged in the wake of heavy flooding in Waverly, Tennesssee, the US, August 22 2021. Picture: ANDREW NEILES/USA TODAY NETWORK/REUTERS

Rescue teams searched on Monday for dozens of people believed missing in Tennessee after record downpours and flash flooding left at least 21 dead, swept cars into ditches and washed away homes and buildings, authorities said.

Humphreys county emergency management agency said rescuers were searching through houses, rubble and debris for 40 people still missing in the area, directly west of Nashville.

“The number of the missing keeps changing as we get more information, but we’re hoping it will go down as people report in,” said Grey Collier, a spokesperson for the agency.

“We’re going to every home,” she said. “Many have slid off their foundations, some collapsed. We’re also working along side the creeks, looking for anyone we can.”

Tennessee governor Bill Lee, a Republican, said at a press conference late on Sunday that he would request emergency assistance from the federal government in the next few days after an initial assessment.

“This is still unfolding right now in a tragic and difficult situation,” Lee said. “This is a devastating flood with a tremendous loss of life.”

On Sunday, President Joe Biden sent his condolences for the sudden and tragic loss of life, adding that federal emergency officials would co-ordinate with the state to “offer any assistance they need for this terrible moment”.

Record rainfall of up to 43cm drenched some areas, sparking flooding on Saturday afternoon and evening. Especially hard hit was the Humphreys county town of Waverly, about 88km west of Nashville. Hundreds of homes were rendered uninhabitable.

Waverly mayor Wallace Frazier told the Tennesseean newspaper that those killed in the flooding ranged in age from babies to the elderly. The Washington Post, citing family members, reported that 7-month-old twins died after they were swept away from their parents.

Reuters

 

DESNÉ MASIE: Individuals have to act on climate change to achieve net zero now

If this year’s infernos, droughts and floods are anything to go by we don’t have until 2050
Opinion
1 day ago

California runs out of firefighters as US blazes like never before

More than 100 wildfires are raging across the west of the country and Canada, while smoke from bushfires in Europe has reached the North Pole for the ...
World
4 days ago

Dutch government called to account on climate change

NGO says the government is dragging its heels implementing a court order to cut the country’s carbon emissions
World
5 days ago

Insurers keen to devise new risk models as natural disasters occur more often

The insurance industry is battling to keep up with risks posed by snowstorms, hail, tornados and wildfire
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
T Rowe Price and Amundi cash in as bets on Zambia ...
World / Africa
2.
China has zero Covid-19 cases, but can it ...
World / Asia
3.
China tightens oversight of accounting firms in ...
World / Asia
4.
New Zealand extends lockdown amid growing Delta ...
World / Asia
5.
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and wife ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

GRAY MAGUIRE: SA still needs a climate change handout before vowing to help ...

Opinion / Columnists

BARBARA CREECY: Africa committed to a low-carbon future, but help is needed

Opinion

Once-in-a-century drought hammers Argentina’s grains export

World / Americas

Climate report is a code red for humanity, says UN chief

World

Thousands flee wildfires near Greek capital Athens

World / Europe

July was the third-hottest on record, scientists find

World

Recent extreme weather events show climate research is crucial

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.