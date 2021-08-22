Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: Individuals have to act on climate change to achieve net zero now If this year’s infernos, droughts and floods are anything to go by we don’t have until 2050 BL PREMIUM

The sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released earlier in August, makes for sobering reading.

The IPCC is an intergovernmental body of the UN mandated to provide objective scientific information about human-induced climate change. The panel’s working group reports deal with the most up-to-date physical understanding of the climate system and climate change...