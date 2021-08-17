Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: SA still needs a climate change handout before vowing to help itself Yet the country is the 14th worst carbon emitter and has copious financial access to renewable energy BL PREMIUM

Over the last week I have watched with interest as authorities and the world’s media process the increasingly bleak prospects described in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sixth assessment release. The report, written by 234 of the world’s pre-eminent scientists and economists, assesses the scientific, technical and socioeconomic information regarding climate change, and points out that we have even less time to effect the drastic changes required than previously thought.

The report has a more refined approach than its 2014 predecessor in that it adopts a regional lens, making some awfully grim predictions for Southern Africa, including increasing water scarcity, food insecurity, more extreme weather events such as cyclones and severe heatwaves...