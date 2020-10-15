World / Americas

US names human rights envoy for Tibet and China is furious

‘The setting up of the so-called co-ordinator for Tibetan issues is entirely out of political manipulation to interfere in China's internal affairs and destabilise Tibet’

15 October 2020 - 17:29 Matt Spetalnick and Cate Cadell
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department. Picture: REUTERS
Washington/Beijing — China accused the US on Thursday of seeking to destabilise Tibet, after the Trump administration appointed a senior human rights official as special co-ordinator for Tibetan issues.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday that Robert Destro, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, would assume the additional post, which has been vacant since the start of President Donald Trump's term in 2017.

China has consistently refused to deal with the US coordinator, seeing it as interference in its internal affairs.

“Tibet affairs are China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry.

“The setting up of the so-called co-ordinator for Tibetan issues is entirely out of political manipulation to interfere in China's internal affairs and destabilise Tibet. China firmly opposes that,” Zhao said at a regular media briefing.

The appointment comes at a time when US-China relations have sunk to their lowest point in decades over a range of issues, including trade, Taiwan, human rights, the South China Sea and the coronavirus.

Destro “will lead US efforts to promote dialogue between the People's Republic of China and the Dalai Lama or his representatives; protect the unique religious, cultural, and linguistic identity of Tibetans; and press for their human rights to be respected,” Pompeo said in a statement.

China seized control over Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a “peaceful liberation” that helped the remote Himalayan region throw off its “feudalist” past.

“People of all ethnic groups in Tibet are part of the big family of the Chinese nation, and since its peaceful liberation, Tibet has had prosperous economic growth,” Zhao said.

Everyone in Tibet enjoyed religious freedom and their rights were fully respected, he added.

But critics, led by exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, say Beijing's rule amounts to “cultural genocide”,

In July, Pompeo said the US would restrict visas for some Chinese officials involved in blocking diplomatic access to Tibet and engaging in “human rights abuses,” adding that Washington supported “meaningful autonomy” for Tibet.

Despite that, Trump — unlike his predecessor Barack Obama — has not met the Dalai Lama during his presidency.

Reuters

Donald Trump turns on Barr and Pompeo for not going after Hillary Clinton

Bill Barr and Mike Pompeo are two of the very few  still in Trump’s favour, but he’s bringing up 2016 grudges ahead of the 2020 election
THE KOREA HERALD: Donald Trump illness causes Korea security worries

North's Kim might still send his sister to deliver message to US president
EU to freeze Belarus assets and wants Alexander Lukashenko to hold a new election

New sanctions come as the bloc says the election that kept Lukashenko in power was neither free nor far, but Cyprus and Turkey are holding out
