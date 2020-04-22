World / Americas

US Congress set to pass $484bn in extra loan support for small businesses, hospitals

All four measures will amount to about $3-trillion in aid to confront the Covid-19 crisis

22 April 2020 - 17:00 Susan Cornwell and Patricia Zengerle
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses a news conference on Washington, DC, the US, on Tuesday, April 21 2020. Picture: SARAH SIBIGER/BLOOMBERG
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses a news conference on Washington, DC, the US, on Tuesday, April 21 2020. Picture: SARAH SIBIGER/BLOOMBERG

Washington  — US House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer welcomed a bipartisan deal reached on small business loan support of $484bn, along with money for hospitals and testing.

In a statement, Pelosi and Schumer said they were disappointed the deal did not have funding for state and local governments, adding that they would aim to include that in the next bill on coronavirus relief.

The US Senate late on Tuesday unanimously approved $484bn in additional coronavirus relief for the US economy and hospitals treating people sickened by the pandemic, sending the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage later this week.

The bill, approved by the Senate on a voice vote in a near-empty chamber, was hurried along shortly after congressional leaders and the White House brokered an agreement.

The House is expected to vote on Thursday, which Pelosi said would pass. It will be the fourth coronavirus-response law. Taken together, the four measures amount to about $3-trillion in aid since last month to confront a crisis that has killed more than 43,000 Americans.

Previously, Washington provided nearly $350bn in loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus that can turn into grants if certain requirements are met. That funding was quickly exhausted.

Critics of the programme said too much of the money had gone to larger, better-connected businesses. To combat that, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said, $125bn of small business funds in the latest package would go to “mom and pop” and minority-owned stores.

Noting the “crash timeline” for passing the bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said it was necessary during “unprecedented times for the entire nation.”

The deal includes $321bn for a small business lending programme, $60bn for a separate emergency disaster loan programme, also for small businesses, as well as $75bn for hospitals and $25bn for national coronavirus testing.

Congress already is working on a fifth coronavirus-response bill. Schumer said it could be “similar in size” to the $2.3-trillion economic stimulus enacted on March 27.

With each passing week, Washington has been confronted with a deepening crisis that has prompted Republicans and Democrats to work in a mostly bipartisan way to ease the heavy human and economic toll of a pandemic that has sickened more than 795,000 in the US and thrown more than 22-million people out of work.

Reuters

Trump vows to suspend immigration using Covid-19 as the reason

Despite the US having more confirmed cases than any other country, Donald Trump tweeted about the ‘Invisible Enemy’ and protecting jobs
World
23 hours ago

US legislators close to approving aid deal for small businesses

Treasury secretary Mnuchin said he believes another $300bn should be sufficient to reach everyone seeking a small business loan.
World
2 days ago

Immigration bans, lockdowns, lack of food create a catastrophe

With more than half the world under some form of lockdown and millions of jobs lost, the UN’s World Food Programme says the poor are hit hardest
World
5 hours ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Donald Trump’s decision to cut WHO funding puts global health at risk

Cuts by the US will affect the World Health Organisation’s ability to combat the coronavirus, HIV/Aids, Ebola and cancer
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
US watches for news of Kim Jong Un’s condition
World / Asia
2.
Being rich may no longer be a guarantee you will ...
World
3.
FDA confirms smoking increases risk of catching ...
World
4.
Mixed views on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s ...
World / Asia
5.
India’s banks freeze out extensively used shadow ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Where are wealthy Americans hiding out for doomsday?

World / Americas

Total job losses in US due to Covid-19 now at 22-million

World / Americas

US manufacturers post largest drop in output since 1946

World / Americas

US businesses opening slowly amid Covid-19 but lack liquidity

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.