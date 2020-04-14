US businesses opening slowly amid Covid-19 but lack liquidity

Chicago — Charlie Straface, president of Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro’s North American extrusion operations, convenes a coronavirus task-force every other day to draw up cost-cutting measures to offset declining revenues and protect the unit’s cash balance during the economic slump related to the pandemic.

With little clarity on when the US economy will open again, companies of all sizes have been bracing for at least months of limited revenues. With about $500bn of corporate debt due to mature this year and in 2021, many businesses must conserve cash and bolster liquidity.

“Things are changing day to day,” said Straface. His unit, headquartered in Illinois, has already furloughed employees and slashed operating expenses: “We have to anticipate everything that could go wrong relative to our cash-flow situation.” He said the cash balance looks positive for six months.

The picture is shakier for Illinois-based CCTY Bearing. The supplier of bearings to carmakers, and construction and agriculture equipment manufacturers, said it could face a problem if the economy remains shut even into May.

Forty-one states have ordered people to stay at home to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, many of CCTY’s customers are unable to take their deliveries. If the gridlock persists, CCTY expects to have a 50% increase in inventory in May, locking up millions of dollars.

“I am having sleepless nights,” said Evan Poulakidas, CCTY’s director for North America.

At Hydro’s North American extrusion unit, slumping revenues have boosted the need for working capital 15% over the past month, and the worst is yet to come. The unit has projected that sales will dip by up to 30% in April and May, causing a “significant” jump in inventory.

To protect its cash balance, Hydro has furloughed about 10% of employees in the US and Canada and asked all 23 facilities to cut operating expenses by as much as 20%.

If the situation worsens, Straface says the unit could consider “draconian” steps such as halting all the capital spending for the year, temporary plant closures and salary cuts.

Hydro is not alone. Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar has withheld annual salary increases and bonuses for employees. Furniture maker Steelcase has asked nearly all US-based salaried employees to temporarily take a 50% base pay cut.

US Steel has slashed capital spending for the year and idled some operations.

Economists believe the US economy already slipped into recession last month. Further cuts would almost certainly worsen the unemployment rate that in March posted the largest single-month increase since January 1975.

Debt binge

David Berge, an analyst at ratings agency Moody’s, said “good and deep sources” of liquidity are needed to survive a prolonged disruption. Companies, therefore, have been racing to raise as much credit as possible.

Tractor manufacturer Deere & Co has tapped the market to raise $2.5bn in new debt and renewed $8bn revolving credit facilities. Last month, planemaker Boeing drew down its entire $13.8bn credit line.

But the credit market has tightened. The spread between risky, high-yield corporate debt and US treasuries has widened sharply to about 9 percentage points now from 3.5 in January.

Last week, the US Federal Reserve announced it would expand its corporate bond-buying programme, leading to a rally in prices of junk bonds. Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, said that while the move “can’t stop companies from defaulting”, it at least helps them manage borrowing costs.

A $350bn government loan programme for small businesses also offers a lifeline to those facing a liquidity crunch, but its rollout has been marred by confusion over funding terms.

The COO of HiberSense said the government loan could help the small start-up, which sells internet-connected, home climate-control systems, stay afloat until business rebounds. COO Bob Fields, however, said the company is still waiting to hear back from its bank about the loan request.

The Pittsburgh-based company has been operating under a “pandemic survival plan” after the virus-induced lockdown led to a 75% drop in revenues last month. $300,000 of its capital is tied up as customers are struggling to take deliveries.

Fields said cash requirements have already tripled, forcing it to carry out layoffs and freeze discretionary spending.

When the first wave of stay-at-home orders hit HiberSense’s operations, Fields hoped normal business would resume in a week. After that he knew the company needed a plan to survive. “We couldn’t afford to spend money on hope. Hope is not a strategy.”

