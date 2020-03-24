Senior Bolsonaro aide has Covid-19 after trip to meet US officials

Brasilia — Augusto Heleno, a national security advisor to Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, treated Tuesday, March 17 much like any other workday.

The 72-year-old former army general attended cabinet meetings in the capital of Brasília, embraced colleagues and visited the cafeteria in the presidential palace, according to people familiar with his activities. But there was an unusual piece of business pending: he was awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.

The following day, the test came back positive. Heleno announced it on Twitter. “I am in isolation at home and will not take telephone calls,” he posted. He said he had no fever or symptoms.

Heleno is now one of nearly two dozen confirmed coronavirus cases that have surfaced among Brazilians who travelled to Florida earlier this month to hobnob with US officials. Bolsonaro and senior aides met with US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, while a larger contingent gathered with lawmakers and business leaders at a Miami hotel and other events.

Some 22 Brazilians who made the journey have confirmed they have tested positive, through public statements or social media accounts. They include two business leaders, a senator, a congressman, two members of Bolsonaro’s cabinet, his chief bodyguard, his head of protocol and a top foreign affairs advisor.

Contagion among Brazil’s political elite, health experts said, is a warning about the country’s lack of readiness to combat the pandemic.

Bolsonaro (65), who tested negative, has, for weeks, described the coronavirus as “a little flu”. He recently asked Congress to declare a state of emergency to free up more funding. Still, he has resisted calling for Brazilians to stay at home and for businesses to close because of his concerns about harming the economy. And he has berated Brazilian governors and mayors who have taken such steps, even as some members of his inner circle have fallen ill.