February 11 — President Cyril Ramaphosa marked the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from jail with an address from the spot where the anti-apartheid icon made his first speech after walking out of prison. “It will forever be remembered as one of the most memorable days in the history of the world,” Ramaphosa said, speaking from the City Hall balcony in Cape Town.

Mandela, who served 27 years in jail, died in 2013 aged 95.