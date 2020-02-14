February 9 — Irish nationalist party Sinn Féin stunned the establishment on Sunday by almost doubling its vote share from the last election to 24% after its policies on tackling crises in housing and health care found favour with voters. But Ireland’s two dominant parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, continued to hold the most seats in parliament.
February 9 — Parasite, a dark social satire from South Korea, won the Oscar for best picture, making history as the first film in a language other than English to claim the movie industry’s highest honour. The film won four Oscars in total, including best director and best original screenplay for Bong Joon-ho and best international feature film. No film has ever won both international feature film and best picture at the Oscars.
February 9 — Iran launched a controversial satellite on Sunday but failed to put it into orbit, in a blow to its space programme that the US alleges is a cover for missile development. The attempted launch of the Zafar — “Victory” in Farsi — comes days before the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and crucial parliamentary elections in Iran.
February 10 — Parts of Iraq were carpeted in snow on Monday, with the capital, Baghdad, receiving snow for the first time since 2008, according to reports. The Iraqi Meteorological Organisation said snow was expected to continue until Wednesday.
February 11 — President Cyril Ramaphosa marked the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from jail with an address from the spot where the anti-apartheid icon made his first speech after walking out of prison. “It will forever be remembered as one of the most memorable days in the history of the world,” Ramaphosa said, speaking from the City Hall balcony in Cape Town.
Mandela, who served 27 years in jail, died in 2013 aged 95.
February 11 — Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, fending off strong challenges from Democrat presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Sanders’s victory came just a week after his close second-place finish behind Buttigieg in the Iowa caucuses.
February 12 — Pope Francis prayed for victims of China’s “cruel” coronavirus, which has now killed more than 1,300 people and infected thousands more. “A prayer goes to our Chinese brothers and sisters who are suffering from such a cruel disease,” the pontiff said during his weekly general audience at the Vatican.
February 12 — Indigenous groups staged a protest outside the National Congress in Brasília against President Jair Bolsonaro’s new bill that would open indigenous reserves in the Amazon to development, including commercial mining, oil and gas exploration, and cattle ranching — projects that were legally blocked under the country’s 1988 constitution.
February 13 — President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fourth state of the nation address was delayed by more than an hour due to disruptions from the EFF. The president was eventually allowed to deliver his address, outlining a number of initiatives, including addressing energy shortages.
February 14 — A couple in protective facemasks register their marriage licence on Valentine’s Day in Bang Rak, the Thai capital’s “district of love”, in Bangkok.