CHARMAIN NAIDOO: From the mouths of babes and rightly angry children
The Trumps, Mnuchins and Bolsonaros (old white men to a man) try to stifle the Thunbergs of the world; they need to stand in the corner and think about what they’ve done
31 January 2020 - 05:10
Isaiah 11.6: The wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the young goat, and the calf and the lion and the fattened calf together; and a little child shall lead them.
“Our home is on fire.” “Our planet is burning.” “You’ve stolen my dreams.” “Our rage and terror give us power.”
