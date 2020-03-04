Brazil may be exporting illegally deforested wood

Pará, the Amazonian state from which the thousands of unchecked shipments of wood and lumber were exported, is a hotbed of deforestation. For the 12 months to the end of July 2019, Pará accounted for 40% of all illegal deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, according to government data. The 3,862km2 destroyed there in one year is an area larger than the US state of Rhode Island.

The Amazon is the world’s largest rainforest and its protection is seen as vital to curbing climate change because of the vast amount of greenhouse gas that it absorbs and stores.

Destruction of the Amazon surged last year, provoking a global outcry, with some foreign leaders and environmentalists blaming the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro for emboldening illegal loggers, ranchers and land speculators.

Bolsonaro has said he is unfairly demonised and that so much of the Amazon still standing shows that Brazil is a model for conservation.

Five cargoes

The rule change scrapping Ibama’s authorisations for most timber exports came after five cargoes of wood arrived in US and European ports earlier this year without Ibama authorisation, the two sources said.

Foreign authorities contacted Brazil to ask about the missing authorisations, with the head of Ibama in Pará then retroactively granting the authorisations, according to the sources.

The problem, however, is much more widespread than just the five shipments. In Pará state, more than half of the roughly 3,000 officially registered shipments in the past year, containing an estimated 54,000m3 of wood, that left one port did not have authorisation, one of the Ibama employees with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Companies had requested authorisations from Ibama for those shipments but exported them before the agency had time to respond, the person said. Beyond that, many shipments were exported without seeking approval from Ibama in the first place, but the exact number is unknown, the source said.

Shipments went to the US, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Belgium and possibly other countries.

Ibama agents are investigating the matter with results imminent, the second Ibama source said.