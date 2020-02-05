How Boris Johnson failed to answer questions on UK climate policy

Madrid/London — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood next to legendary wildlife filmmaker David Attenborough on Tuesday at a press conference for the COP26 UN climate conference set for Glasgow in December. He said urgent action is needed to fight global warming and called for an international effort to solve the problem. Then, as he was leaving the stage, a journalist shouted: “What’s your plan?”

Journalists are not the only ones asking. Days after former UK energy minister Claire O’Neill abruptly left her job as president of the conference, she took the prime minister to task in an interview with the BBC.

Johnson “doesn’t get” climate change, O’Neill said, accusing the government of playing politics instead of making sure countries commit to more ambitious greenhouse gas emission cuts ahead of the meeting. “The prime minister has made incredibly warm statements about this over the years,” O’Neill told the BBC. “He’s also admitted to me that he doesn’t really understand it.”

As with many other issues — Johnson famously drafted two newspaper columns on the 2016 Brexit referendum, one coming out for Remain and one coming out for Leave, before finally deciding in favour of the latter — the prime minister has a mixed record when it comes to climate change. While he was vocal about reducing air pollution in London as the city’s mayor from 2008-2016, he also offered up the city to fracking companies in a 2013 letter published in The Times.

In a column for The Telegraph the same year, he linked cold winter weather and snow with “the start of a mini ice age” and cited “experts” who suggested Arctic ice melting was chilling the waters of the North Atlantic, “like a Martini refrigerated by ice cubes”. Other scientists pointed out that the theory “is complete tosh”, he added. “I wish I knew more about what is going on, and why.”

Before becoming prime minister, Johnson voted against a measure to stop climate change and backed a measure to increase taxes on renewable energy, but then criticised US President Donald Trump for backing out of the Paris agreement on climate change. If he has been ambivalent in the past, however, he appeared resolute earlier this week.