US home sales slump ahead of busy spring selling season

Housing market continues to buck broader economy trend which has shown signs of gaining momentum after stumbling at the turn of the year

22 April 2019 - 17:50
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Washington — US home sales fell more than expected in March, pointing to continued weakness in the housing market despite declining mortgage rates and slowing house price gains.

The sharp drop in home sales reported by the National Association of Realtors on Monday came ahead of the busy spring selling season. The housing market continues to buck the broader economy, which has shown signs of gaining momentum after stumbling at the turn of the year.

Existing home sales dropped 4.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.21-million units in March . February’s sales pace was revised down to 5.48-million units from the previously reported 5.51-million units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast existing home sales would fall 3.8% to a rate of 5.30-million units in March . Existing home sales, which make up about 90% of US home sales, declined 5.4% from a year ago. That was the 13th straight year-on-year decrease in home sales.

Falling mortgage rates, strengthening wage growth and slowing house price inflation have improved affordability, but housing supply remains tight, especially at the lower end of the market as land and labour shortages are making it difficult for builders to ramp up construction in this market segment.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped from a peak of about 4.94% in November to about 4.12%, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. Wage growth is also strengthening.

A survey last week showed that while builders reported strong demand for new homes in April, they also complained about “affordability concerns stemming from a chronic shortage of construction workers and buildable lots”.

There were steep declines in sales in the lower and upper ends of the housing market in March .

The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies after the release of the existing home sales data. Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower and US Treasury prices fell.

In March existing home sales fell in all four regions. There were 1.68-million previously owned homes on the market in March, up from 1.63-million in February. At March’s  sales pace, it would take 3.9 months to exhaust the inventory, up from 3.6 months in February.

A six-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand. The median existing house price increased 3.8% from a year ago to $259,400 in March.

The commerce department reported last Friday that housing starts dropped to a rate of 1.139-million units in March, the lowest level since May 2017.

That was the second straight monthly drop in home building and pushed starts substantially below the 1.5-million to 1.6-million units per month range that realtors estimate is needed to alleviate the shortage.

Houses for sale typically stayed on the market for 36 days in March, down from 44 days in February but up from 30 days a year ago. About 47% of homes sold in March were on the market for less than a month.

First-time buyers accounted for a third of sales in March , little changed from February and up from 30% a year ago. Economists and realtors say a 40% share of first-time buyers is needed for a robust housing market.

Reuters

