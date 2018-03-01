Walmart joins Dick’s in restricting US gun sales

Cruz, a former student at Stoneman Douglas, is accused of using an AR-15 assault-style weapon to carry out the killing.

The massacre spurred a youth-led wave of protests, and state and national officials are considering whether to pass stricter gun control measures.

The powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) traditionally opposes such curbs, citing the right to bear arms under the US Constitution’s Second Amendment.

Dick’s removed assault-style weapons from its Dick’s-branded stores after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut that killed 20 first graders and six adults, but continued selling them through another retail brand.

Wednesday’s move would take them out of its 35 Field & Stream outlets as well, Stack said, adding the measure would be permanent.

Some analysts said the 2012 decision did not hurt the retailer’s sales, likely giving company executives confidence to make Wednesday’s move.

Stack said he knew the company’s decision would upset some customers, but he cited the passionate response by the students and families in Parkland.

"We have heard you," he said.

Stack said in his letter that Dick’s respects the Second Amendment and law-abiding gun owners but was obliged to address a national gun epidemic that is killing too many children.

After the Parkland shooting, it was clear there were not enough systemic protections to prevent gun sales to people who are potential threats, Stack said, and Congress should tighten background checks to include relevant mental health information.

Dick’s, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, operates about 715 Dick’s-branded stores across the US. It was the latest company to take action after the Florida shooting. Other businesses have cut ties with the NRA and gun manufacturers.

Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer, has long prohibited the sale of firearms and explosives on its websites, as well as ammunition and gun accessories in most cases. It declined comment on the issue on Wednesday.

EBay said its policy prohibited the sale of firearms and high-capacity magazines of more than 10 rounds.

Since the Florida shooting, gun-control supporters have called on Amazon as well as Roku, Apple and others to drop the NRA’s programming from their streaming services.

Outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops, which acquired Cabelas last year and sells guns under both retail brands, did not respond to requests for comment.

Package delivery company FedEx declined to comment on whether it would change its firearms shipping policy after the Florida shooting, while rival United Parcel Service said it was not changing its policies.

