South Korea’s Lotte Group chaebol in disarray as chairperson is jailed

Seoul/Hong Kong — The surprise jailing of Lotte Group chair Shin Dong-bin on bribery charges has thrown one of South Korea’s biggest chaebols into further disarray.

Now up in the air: a planned initial public offering (IPO) for Lotte’s hotel unit; its hope of selling its network of stores in China; a restructuring plan for the group; and the family feud between Shin Dong-bin and his elder brother for control of the conglomerate founded by their father. The company’s operation of a duty-free store at Lotte World Tower in Seoul is also at stake, as the Korea customs service said on Wednesday that it will decide whether to cancel the licence needed to operate the store after legal reviews.

"It’s the biggest crisis since the founding of Lotte," Chung Sun-sup, the head of corporate analysis firm chaebul.com in Seoul. "The growth of Lotte’s business could be stagnant."

Shin Dong-bin was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of charges stemming from Lotte’s decision to give 7-billion won ($6.5m) to a confidante of former president Park Geun-hye, allegedly in exchange for government favours in providing a licence to operate duty-free stores. Prosecutors had sought a four-year jail term.

Shares of Lotte declined 6% in Seoul, the biggest drop since September 25, on Wednesday, while the benchmark Kospi index gained 1.1%. Lotte Shopping stock fell 2.3%.

‘Negative impact’

"It is tragic, as we now face unexpected situations," a representative at Lotte’s flagship unit said by text message after the verdict. "We are concerned that this could have a big negative impact ahead of the planned Hotel Lotte IPO, the formation of the holding company, and on investments, as well as employment."

Lotte officials were so confident that Shin Dong-bin wouldn’t be jailed they had made arrangements for him to head to the Lotte resort near Pyeongchang where the Winter Olympics are underway. The chairperson, who has been head of the Korea Ski Association, was the only top chaebol chief to carry a torch during the Olympic torch relay.

Shin Dong-bin becomes the second head of a top conglomerate to be imprisoned for trying to curry favour with impeached president Park by bribing one of her confidantes. The de facto head of technology giant Samsung Electronics, Lee Jae-yong, was jailed last year in a related trial, but was unexpectedly released last week on appeal in a ruling that was perceived as a setback to government pledges to curtail the power of the nation’s corporate elite.

The court may have been tougher on Shin than expected because of Lee’s release, with judges "defending themselves after the judiciary faced backlash over the decision to release Lee," said Park Ju-gun, president at corporate research firm CEO Score in Seoul.

"This certainly turns the tide in terms of public perception" about the efforts of President Moon Jae-in, said Oliver Salmon, lead economist in Singapore with Oxford Economics. "These high profile convictions are good for public perception that he is taking a firm approach against the chaebol."