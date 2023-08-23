Zimbabweans go to the polls but fear grows that Zanu-PF will not play fair

Supporters of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
Harare — Zimbabweans lined up to vote on Wednesday, saying they were hungry for change from relentless economic chaos and gross human right abuses.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seeking re-election after a first term during which runaway inflation, currency shortages and sky-high unemployment left many Zimbabweans reliant on dollar remittances from relatives abroad to make ends meet.
Mnangagwa took over when longtime strongman Robert Mugabe was toppled in a 2017 military coup. He faced 10 other candidates, including his main challenger, lawyer and pastor Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change.
“I am expecting change. We are struggling and hungry,” said Mabel Fambi, who cares for five of her grandchildren because their parents cannot find jobs. She was waiting to cast her ballot in the Kuwadzana constituency in the capital Harare.
In Harare and the country’s second biggest city Bulawayo, both opposition strongholds, a large number of polling stations opened hours late, forcing voters to wait for most of the day.
“I see this delay as a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise me,” said Fortune Sikireta, who had been waiting to vote since dawn at Maranatha Christian High School in the middle-income Harare suburb of Tynwald.
Leader of Zimbabwe's main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change Nelson Chamisa casts his vote in Harare, August 23 2023. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
The electoral commission blamed the delays on late printing of ballot papers caused by court challenges, saying in a morning statement that only 18 out of Harare’s 77 polling stations had opened on time. It said polling stations that opened late would close later to make up for it.
Few or no delays were reported in other parts of the country.
Analysts said that, as in previous Zimbabwean elections, Zanu-PF, which has been in power for 43 years, had been using state institutions to ensure it would stay in power.
“The electoral playing field is heavily skewed in favour of the ruling party,” said private firm Africa Risk Consulting.
Little change
Zimbabwe’s chances of resolving a debt crisis and obtaining World Bank and International Monetary Fund loans are at stake, as foreign lenders have said a free and fair election is a precondition for any meaningful talks.
“We want change. We want a younger president,” said Jonathan Darare, who came out early to vote in Kuwadzana.
Polls had been scheduled to open at 7am and close at 7pm, with about 6.6-million people registered to vote in the nation of about 15-million. Parliamentary results are expected to trickle in on Thursday morning. The presidential result is expected later, well ahead of a five-day deadline.
Chamisa was mobbed by supporters chanting his name as he arrived to vote in Kuwadzana. He predicted he would win, but said the ruling party and the electoral commission would seek to deny him his victory.
“Funny games or no funny games, our victory is certain. We are going to continue to insist on a credible election and making sure we have a legitimate result out of this election,” he said.
The government and the electoral commission have said the election would be free and fair.
Mnangagwa voted at Sherwood Primary School in the city of Kwekwe.
The Zimbabwe dollar has fallen by about 85% since the start of 2023 and inflation has reached triple digits, pushing people deeper into poverty in a nation where only 30% hold formal jobs.
“Five years into Mnangagwa’s rule, conditions have not changed much from the Mugabe era,” said Africa Risk Consulting.
To win the presidency, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote. If there is no outright winner, a run-off between the top two candidates will be held on October 2.
Parliamentary and local council candidates only need a simple majority of votes cast.
Recently, churches in the region pleaded with the Zimbabwean government to respect human rights and ensure the elections were free and fair.
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) predicted Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF would win by a narrower margin and not by fair means, raising the risk of disputes over the results and public protests. That could also lead to an extension of sanctions and weigh on the economy, EIU analyst Stanley Mabuka said.
Zimbabweans go to the polls but fear grows that Zanu-PF will not play fair
Opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa has predicted that he will win but that the ruling party and ZEC will seek to deny him victory
With Staff Writer
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.