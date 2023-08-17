Intimidation in Zimbabwe before poll saddens church
Fellowship of Christian Councils of Southern Africa urges media and security forces to remain impartial
17 August 2023 - 19:29
The Southern African council of churches says it is saddened by the reports of intimidation of opposition supporters in Zimbabwe before the parliamentary and presidential elections in that country next week.
The Fellowship of Christian Councils of Southern Africa, which represents mainstream Christian churches in the region, called on the media and security forces there to remain impartial ahead of elections. ..
