Nelson Chamisa pledges unity ahead of Zimbabwe elections

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa addresses a rally in Gweru. Picture: KB MPOFU/REUTERS
Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa promised economic prosperity and to unite a divided nation during his final election rally.
Addressing thousands of supporters at Robert Mugabe Square in central Harare on Monday, Chamisa predicted he would win Wednesday’s election by a “wide margin”.
“Zimbabwe, our time has come, this is our time. l can tell you from what I have seen across the country, we have won this election and we are going to win by a wide margin,” he told cheering supporters.
On August 23, millions of Zimbabweans will cast their votes to elect councillors, MPs and a president.
Chamisa, an ordained church pastor, trained lawyer and leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will contest the polls for the second time in five years against incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The charismatic preacher is seen as a symbol of hope and possibility of a better life for Zimbabweans. Chamisa promised to restore the economy and dignity of Zimbabweans facing high inflation and economic decline.
“We are going to restore the dignity of professionals — for teachers, doctors, nurses and civil servants. We are going to restore the economy and have an economy for everyone. We are a party for everyone, we are going to unite Zimbabwe. As a country, we are too divided on the basis of politics. One of my tasks on assuming the reins of government is to bring the nation together,” said Chamisa.
He has been on the campaign trail for months, traversing the country. Some of his rallies were banned, with many CCC activists arrested, and in early August an activist was killed during an ambush at a planned rally by alleged governing party supporters.
In 2018, Chamisa secured 2.2-million votes and believed he won the presidential election but that it was rigged by Mnangagwa, who garnered 2.46-million votes and was declared the winner.
Chamisa often quotes bible verses and scriptures and described the polls in biblical terms as “David against Goliath”, declaring he will win the poll. The opposition leader declared August 22 a day of prayer for a peaceful election.
Nelson Chamisa pledges unity ahead of Zimbabwe elections
