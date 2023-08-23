Zimbabweans head for the polls but economic revival remains distant dream

People wait to cast their vote during the Zimbabwe general elections in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, on August 23 2023. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Harare — Zimbabweans voted on Wednesday with many citizens desperate for change after two decades of relentless economic chaos but sceptical that the ruling Zanu-PF party will allow a credible election or any loosening of its stranglehold on power.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seeking re-election after a first term during which runaway inflation, currency shortages and sky-high unemployment made life a misery for Zimbabweans, many of whom rely on US dollar remittances from relatives abroad to make ends meet.
The cash-strapped country’s chances of resolving a debt crisis that prevents it from accessing World Bank and International Monetary Fund IMF) loans are at stake, as foreign lenders have said a free and fair election is a pre-condition for any meaningful talks on the issue.
Mnangagwa, who took over when longtime strongman Robert Mugabe was toppled in a 2017 military coup, faces 10 other candidates, including his main challenger, lawyer and pastor Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
It is the second contest between the two after Mnangagwa won a closely contested poll in 2018, which the opposition alleged was rigged. The country’s constitutional court upheld Mnangagwa’s election.
Polls opened at 7am and were due to close at 7Pm. About 6.6-million people are registered to vote in the nation of about 15-million.
At Sherwood Primary School in the city of Kwekwe, where Mnangagwa is registered to vote and will cast his ballot later, dozens of voters lined up from 6am and chatted in hushed tones waiting for voting to start.
Communal farmer Beatrice Sibanda said: “I want a better life for my children. They need jobs. I hope that after voting life will become better.”
In the capital Harare, in the Kuwadzana constituency where Chamisa will vote, people also said they were hungry for change.
“We are struggling and hungry. I have five grandchildren that I am taking care of. I’m fortunate that I own a house and can shelter them as their fathers don’t work,” said Mabel Fambi, a grandmother.
Vote-counting will start as soon as polling stations close, and parliamentary results are expected to trickle in over the course of Thursday morning. The presidential result is expected to come later, though well ahead of a five-day deadline.
Little change since Mugabe era
Political analysts say Zimbabwe’s unending economic maelstrom could tip the contest in favour of the opposition if the election is clean.
The local currency has weakened by about 85% since the start of the year and inflation has reached triple digit levels, pushing people further into poverty in a country where only 30% hold formal jobs.
But analysts say Zanu-PF, which has been in power for more than four decades, has an unfair advantage as it wields control over the police and other key institutions.
“The electoral playing field is heavily skewed in favour of the ruling party, which has used state institutions to close the democratic space,” said Africa Risk Consulting, a private firm, in a pre-election note.
“Five years into Mnangagwa’s rule, conditions have not changed much from the Mugabe era,” it said.
Zanu-PF and the police deny seeking to influence the outcome.
“I have told the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that what happened in 2018 cannot be repeated. We will not accept a rigged vote,” Chamisa said at his last campaign rally on Monday.
Mnangagwa has repeatedly called for peace and tolerance in his campaign speeches.
“We will deal with those who want to perpetrate violence,” he told supporters on Saturday in Shurugwi, more than 300km south of Harare.
To win the presidency, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote. If there is no outright winner, a run-off between the top two candidates will be held on October 2.
Parliamentary and local council candidates only need a simple majority of votes cast.
Zimbabweans head for the polls but economic revival remains distant dream
Many citizens are desperate for change after two decades of economic chaos but are sceptical that Zanu-PF will loosen its stranglehold on power
Harare — Zimbabweans voted on Wednesday with many citizens desperate for change after two decades of relentless economic chaos but sceptical that the ruling Zanu-PF party will allow a credible election or any loosening of its stranglehold on power.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seeking re-election after a first term during which runaway inflation, currency shortages and sky-high unemployment made life a misery for Zimbabweans, many of whom rely on US dollar remittances from relatives abroad to make ends meet.
The cash-strapped country’s chances of resolving a debt crisis that prevents it from accessing World Bank and International Monetary Fund IMF) loans are at stake, as foreign lenders have said a free and fair election is a pre-condition for any meaningful talks on the issue.
Mnangagwa, who took over when longtime strongman Robert Mugabe was toppled in a 2017 military coup, faces 10 other candidates, including his main challenger, lawyer and pastor Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
It is the second contest between the two after Mnangagwa won a closely contested poll in 2018, which the opposition alleged was rigged. The country’s constitutional court upheld Mnangagwa’s election.
Polls opened at 7am and were due to close at 7Pm. About 6.6-million people are registered to vote in the nation of about 15-million.
At Sherwood Primary School in the city of Kwekwe, where Mnangagwa is registered to vote and will cast his ballot later, dozens of voters lined up from 6am and chatted in hushed tones waiting for voting to start.
Communal farmer Beatrice Sibanda said: “I want a better life for my children. They need jobs. I hope that after voting life will become better.”
In the capital Harare, in the Kuwadzana constituency where Chamisa will vote, people also said they were hungry for change.
“We are struggling and hungry. I have five grandchildren that I am taking care of. I’m fortunate that I own a house and can shelter them as their fathers don’t work,” said Mabel Fambi, a grandmother.
Vote-counting will start as soon as polling stations close, and parliamentary results are expected to trickle in over the course of Thursday morning. The presidential result is expected to come later, though well ahead of a five-day deadline.
Little change since Mugabe era
Political analysts say Zimbabwe’s unending economic maelstrom could tip the contest in favour of the opposition if the election is clean.
The local currency has weakened by about 85% since the start of the year and inflation has reached triple digit levels, pushing people further into poverty in a country where only 30% hold formal jobs.
But analysts say Zanu-PF, which has been in power for more than four decades, has an unfair advantage as it wields control over the police and other key institutions.
“The electoral playing field is heavily skewed in favour of the ruling party, which has used state institutions to close the democratic space,” said Africa Risk Consulting, a private firm, in a pre-election note.
“Five years into Mnangagwa’s rule, conditions have not changed much from the Mugabe era,” it said.
Zanu-PF and the police deny seeking to influence the outcome.
“I have told the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that what happened in 2018 cannot be repeated. We will not accept a rigged vote,” Chamisa said at his last campaign rally on Monday.
Mnangagwa has repeatedly called for peace and tolerance in his campaign speeches.
“We will deal with those who want to perpetrate violence,” he told supporters on Saturday in Shurugwi, more than 300km south of Harare.
To win the presidency, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote. If there is no outright winner, a run-off between the top two candidates will be held on October 2.
Parliamentary and local council candidates only need a simple majority of votes cast.
Reuters
Nelson Chamisa pledges unity ahead of Zimbabwe elections
Mnangagwa promises growth in Zimbabwe at final election rally
Zimbabwe’s courts flooded with legal disputes ahead of poll
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Zimbabwe deports Good Governance Africa CEO Chris Maroleng
MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora withdraws from Zimbabwe election race
EDITORIAL: Quo vadis, the African Union?
Zimbabwe’s economic revival remains a dream
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.