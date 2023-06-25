World / Africa

Five killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in southeast Kenya

Lamu county is near Kenya’s border with Somalia where fighters from Al-Shabaab frequently carry out attacks

25 June 2023 - 23:30 Humphrey Malalo
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Nairobi — Five people were killed on Sunday when armed assailants attacked two villages in Lamu county in southeast Kenya, police said.

The attackers also burnt houses and destroyed property.

Police described the incident as a “terrorist attack”, a phrase they typically use to refer to incursions by Somalia’s Islamist Al-Shabaab group.

Lamu is near Kenya’s border with Somalia and fighters from Al-Shabaab frequently carry out attacks in the area as part of efforts to press Kenya to withdraw troops from Somalia, where they are part of an international peacekeeping force defending the central government.

Police said a group of assailants attacked Salama and Juhudi villages early on Sunday morning. A 60-year-old man was bound with a rope and “his throat slit, his house was burnt with all belongings”. Three others were killed in a similar manner while a fifth victim was shot.

Houses belonging to those killed and other residents were torched in the attack and the assailants then disappeared into a nearby forest, police said.

The Al-Qaeda-allied Al-Shabaab has been fighting for years in Somalia to topple the central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

Last week, four people were killed when a convoy escorting buses was attacked in northeast Kenya, with police saying al-Shabab was responsible. 

On June 14, eight Kenyan police officers were killed when their vehicle was destroyed by an improvised explosive device.

Reuters 

