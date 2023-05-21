National

G7 commits to solidarity but Africa nowhere to be seen

Leaders make it clear they will strongly support Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’

BL Premium
21 May 2023 - 19:25
UPDATED 21 May 2023 - 22:50

Africa was all but invisible at a weekend summit of the world’s rich democracies, which resolved to tighten sanctions on Russia, and to strengthen efforts to achieve a world without nuclear weapons.

At the close of the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Hiroshima on Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasised the leaders’ determination to uphold the international rule of law “wherever in the world” there were unilateral attacks on sovereign states. He also hailed the agreement by the G7 on its first stand-alone document on the non-use of nuclear weapons and the affirmation that a nuclear war “cannot be won and must never be fought”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.