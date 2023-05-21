Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Africa was all but invisible at a weekend summit of the world’s rich democracies, which resolved to tighten sanctions on Russia, and to strengthen efforts to achieve a world without nuclear weapons.
At the close of the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Hiroshima on Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasised the leaders’ determination to uphold the international rule of law “wherever in the world” there were unilateral attacks on sovereign states. He also hailed the agreement by the G7 on its first stand-alone document on the non-use of nuclear weapons and the affirmation that a nuclear war “cannot be won and must never be fought”...
G7 commits to solidarity but Africa nowhere to be seen
Leaders make it clear they will strongly support Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’
Africa was all but invisible at a weekend summit of the world's rich democracies, which resolved to tighten sanctions on Russia, and to strengthen efforts to achieve a world without nuclear weapons.
At the close of the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Hiroshima on Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasised the leaders' determination to uphold the international rule of law "wherever in the world" there were unilateral attacks on sovereign states. He also hailed the agreement by the G7 on its first stand-alone document on the non-use of nuclear weapons and the affirmation that a nuclear war "cannot be won and must never be fought"...
