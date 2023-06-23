World / Africa

Zambia gets over $6bn for debt restructuring

President Hakainde Hichilema was one of about 40 leaders attending a summit in France aimed at easing the debt burden on vulnerable countries

23 June 2023 - 12:36 Leigh Thomas
Paris — Zambia has struck a deal to restructure $6.3bn in debt owed to other governments, including China, marking a long-awaited breakthrough for indebted nations about the world that have faced lengthy negotiations with creditors.

In 2020, Zambia became the first African country to default on its sovereign debt during the Covid-19 pandemic and struggled since then in protracted discussions to agree on a deal.

“Zambia has reached an agreement on a debt treatment with our official creditors — a significant milestone in our journey towards economic recovery and growth,” Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said on Twitter.

The agreement calls for Zambia’s debt to be rescheduled over more than 20 years with a three-year grace period during which only payments on interest are due. China is the largest official creditor to Zambia.

The debt earmarked for restructuring includes $1.3bn in arrears, and private sector creditors are expected to do the same on the $6.8bn owed to them, according to a French official who did not wish to be identified.

Zambia is viewed as a test case for a debt restructuring framework backed by the Group of 20 (G20) wealthy nations intended to streamline relief for countries caught in a developing world debt crisis sparked in part by the pandemic.

However, the process has been achingly slow for Zambia, a fact that has discouraged all but a handful of other struggling governments from seeking help under the mechanism.

Beijing was keen not to be seen further holding up debt relief for Zambia at the summit, the French official said, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron's talks with Chinese authorities in Beijing in April also helped unblock the situation.

Macron said on Twitter the debt restructuring deal was “a historic achievement”.

“We remain mobilised to ensure that other countries caught in debt trap benefit from a multilateral response,” Macron added.

The restructuring agreement with official creditors paves the way for Zambia to receive another $188m tranche of money from the International Monetary Fund, part of a $1.3bn package approved in August 2022.

“This agreement paves the way for the completion of the first review of Zambia’s three-year Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, which is helping put Zambia on a path towards sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction,” Kristalina Georgieva, MD of the International Monetary Fund, said in a written statement.

The scale of the debt relief Zambia requires has been a concern for some of the country's main creditors.

Some Western officials have accused China — Zambia’s largest bilateral creditor — of dragging its feet in restructuring talks, something Beijing denies.

Of the $6.3bn in debt owed to government bodies, $4.1bn was owed specifically to Export-Import Bank of China — which according to analysts underlined the significance of China's support to the debt relief deal.

“I am pleased that the international community has come together to support Zambia in its time of need,” US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

“I urge all official bilateral and private sector creditors to quickly finalise the debt restructuring process that will provide relief to Zambian families and encourage the private investment that is needed to jump start the economy.”

Zambia’s Hichilema was one of about 40 leaders attending a summit in France on Thursday and Friday aimed at easing the debt burden on some of the world’s most vulnerable countries while freeing up billions of dollars in new funds for climate finance.

Zambia’s international bonds broadly traded flat on Friday but have rallied in recent months, with the 2024 issue hitting a nine month high in early trade. 

Reuters

Cross-border swoop nabs helicopters bought in SA with dirty Zambian money

SA, Zambia and Zimbabwe join forces to seize two helicopters bought with funds laundered from the Zambian government
National
1 day ago

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA: Zambia’s democracy is thriving but you can’t eat democracy

If citizens do not see democracy improving their lot — if no economic relief follows — the system will feel the strain
Opinion
2 months ago

Zambia powers up

After crippling blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, Zambia has restored 24-hour a day power provision to local users, if not its neighbouring export ...
Features
4 months ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Too little, too late for the US to counter China in Africa

This week’s visit to the continent by US treasury secretary Janet Yellen is unlikely to change anything
Opinion
5 months ago
