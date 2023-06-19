World / Africa

Deal guarantees Kenya duty-free access to EU for farm goods

The deal took seven months to negotiate, making it one of the fastest the EU has ever struck

19 June 2023 - 12:12 Duncan Miriri
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Nairobi — Kenya signed an Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU on Monday that will guarantee duty-free access for its farm produce into its biggest export market.

European goods entering Kenya will see tariffs reduced over a 25-year period under the agreement, officials said at a signing ceremony in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The deal took seven months to negotiate, making it one of the fastest the EU has ever struck, officials from both sides said.

Kenya, Africa's seventh-largest economy, is a major exporter of tea, coffee, flowers, fruits and vegetables. The EU accounts for 21% of its overall exports.

"Beyond trade, the agreements is designed to stimulate investments and manufacturing," Kenyan President William Ruto said in his address.

Kenya signed an initial trade deal with the EU in 2016, alongside its partners in the six-nation East African Community trade bloc, but it was not signed by most of the EAC countries and therefore did not fully come into effect.

While the other EAC members are classified as least developed countries, meaning their exports could continue to get access without the deal, Kenya is middle income and therefore had to seek a stand-alone arrangement.

The deal now moves to the parliaments of both sides for ratification.

Kenya is also negotiating a trade and investment deal with the US which its trade minister said he expects to be signed in 2025.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on ...
World / Europe
2.
‘It is in our collective interest to end war in ...
World
3.
UK minister Michael Gove sorry for ‘terrible’ ...
World / Europe
4.
Ramaphosa to discuss UN charter, Brics summit ...
World
5.
Meeting with Xi on the cards after Blinken meets ...
World

Related Articles

Scientists defend EU nature restoration bill

World / Europe

Investors worried about EU deforestation law

World / Europe

WANDILE SIHLOBO: There is no cause for alarm if SA has a drier summer

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.