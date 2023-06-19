Deal guarantees Kenya duty-free access to EU for farm goods

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
If WP had not been involved in URC longer than other franchises, they would have won domestic trophy
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Cape Town still offers strong rental growth, rising property valuations and capital growth
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Having a shared border with the military state compels Thailand to initiate dialogue, despite international criticism
Plans to modernise SA’s driving licence production include virtual cards that could cut processing time from 26 to 10 days
Nairobi — Kenya signed an Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU on Monday that will guarantee duty-free access for its farm produce into its biggest export market.
European goods entering Kenya will see tariffs reduced over a 25-year period under the agreement, officials said at a signing ceremony in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.
The deal took seven months to negotiate, making it one of the fastest the EU has ever struck, officials from both sides said.
Kenya, Africa's seventh-largest economy, is a major exporter of tea, coffee, flowers, fruits and vegetables. The EU accounts for 21% of its overall exports.
"Beyond trade, the agreements is designed to stimulate investments and manufacturing," Kenyan President William Ruto said in his address.
Kenya signed an initial trade deal with the EU in 2016, alongside its partners in the six-nation East African Community trade bloc, but it was not signed by most of the EAC countries and therefore did not fully come into effect.
While the other EAC members are classified as least developed countries, meaning their exports could continue to get access without the deal, Kenya is middle income and therefore had to seek a stand-alone arrangement.
The deal now moves to the parliaments of both sides for ratification.
Kenya is also negotiating a trade and investment deal with the US which its trade minister said he expects to be signed in 2025.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Deal guarantees Kenya duty-free access to EU for farm goods
The deal took seven months to negotiate, making it one of the fastest the EU has ever struck
Nairobi — Kenya signed an Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU on Monday that will guarantee duty-free access for its farm produce into its biggest export market.
European goods entering Kenya will see tariffs reduced over a 25-year period under the agreement, officials said at a signing ceremony in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.
The deal took seven months to negotiate, making it one of the fastest the EU has ever struck, officials from both sides said.
Kenya, Africa's seventh-largest economy, is a major exporter of tea, coffee, flowers, fruits and vegetables. The EU accounts for 21% of its overall exports.
"Beyond trade, the agreements is designed to stimulate investments and manufacturing," Kenyan President William Ruto said in his address.
Kenya signed an initial trade deal with the EU in 2016, alongside its partners in the six-nation East African Community trade bloc, but it was not signed by most of the EAC countries and therefore did not fully come into effect.
While the other EAC members are classified as least developed countries, meaning their exports could continue to get access without the deal, Kenya is middle income and therefore had to seek a stand-alone arrangement.
The deal now moves to the parliaments of both sides for ratification.
Kenya is also negotiating a trade and investment deal with the US which its trade minister said he expects to be signed in 2025.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Scientists defend EU nature restoration bill
Investors worried about EU deforestation law
WANDILE SIHLOBO: There is no cause for alarm if SA has a drier summer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.