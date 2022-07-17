×

World / Africa

Sudanese protest after scores feared killed in Blue Nile clashes

Security forces break up a protest in Khartoum against military rule

17 July 2022 - 21:35 Khalid Abdelaziz
Protesters march through the capital Khartoum during a rally against the country’s military leadership, in Sudan, July 17 2022. Picture: EL TAYEB SIDDIG/REUTERS
Khartoum — Security forces fired teargas as Sudanese protesters marched in the capital Khartoum on Sunday against the country’s military leadership, holding it responsible for an outbreak of violence in Blue Nile State.

More than 30 people were killed in ethnic clashes that started last week between the Hausa and Fung ethnic groups in the southeastern state, close to the border with Ethiopia, according to Sudanese officials and the UN.

Unconfirmed reports said the death toll may be 65 with 150 wounded.

Authorities said on Sunday they would reinforce the security presence in the state and investigate the clashes. A curfew has been declared in two towns.

A statement from the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said casualties had arrived at Damazin and Roseires hospital on Saturday. The committee said the hospital was poorly equipped and appealed to the national health ministry to provide medical support and air evacuations.

Protesters in the capital carried signs reading “Stop civil war”, “Blue Nile is bleeding”, and “Cancel the Jubapeace agreement”, as they marched towards the presidential palace.

There have been sporadic outbreaks of violence in several parts of Sudan including eastern coastal regions and western Darfur, despite a nationwide peace deal signed by some rebel groups in Juba. The most powerful faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, a rebel group active in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, did not sign the deal, while a smaller, competing faction did.

The antimilitary movement, which has carried out a campaign of protests since a coup in October 2021, has accused the military of stoking internal conflict and failing to protect civilians.

“The continuation of the coup means more death as we saw in Blue Nile, Darfur, and other places,” said Mohamed Idris, a protester in Khartoum.

Sudan’s military seized power from a transitional, civilian-led government in October 2021. Its leaders have said their takeover was necessary to preserve Sudan’s stability amid political infighting, and that they are working to build on the peace deal in Darfur and other regions.

Reuters

Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed sees breakthrough in talks, but no word from Sudan

Ethiopian prime minister says he has agreed with Sudan strongman al-Burhan to settle border dispute that has fuelled tension between the states
World
1 week ago

Sudanese talks start despite boycott by prodemocracy groups

Envoys are sceptical that a solution will emerge
World
1 month ago

How the Ukraine war has affected Africa’s most vulnerable

Aid projects hit by buckling global supply chains and spiking cost of building materials, fuel and food
World
1 month ago
