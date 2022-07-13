×

World / Africa

Chad creditors including Glencore poised to sign debt relief plan

African country owes one-third of its external debt to commercial creditors, and almost all of that to Glencore in oil-for-cash deals

13 July 2022 - 17:49 Andrea Shalal
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

Chad’s official creditors are expected to agree on Wednesday to a debt restructuring strategy that includes contingencies based on oil prices and participation of private creditor Glencore, a person familiar with the plans said.

Their meeting comes amid pressure from the International Monetary Fund and others for resolution of Chad’s request from January 2021 for restructuring of its $3bn in external debt under the Group of 20 major economies’ Common Framework.

Chad, the first country to ask for a debt deal under the framework, struck an initial agreement with creditor nations in June 2021, but has struggled to finalise talks with Glencore and other private creditors.

Rising oil prices have complicated the picture further, with Glencore arguing that the oil-producing African nation no longer needs debt relief. Experts say, though, the terms of its debt agreements with Glencore and others will continue to burden the country and prevent it from benefiting from the surge in prices.

The country owes one-third of its external debt to commercial creditors, and almost all of that to Glencore in oil-for-cash deals dating back to 2013 and 2014.

The new debt treatment deal would last only through 2024, when a $571m IMF financing programme expires, and it will phase in debt relief based on certain brackets for oil prices. Details about the specific oil price levels stipulated in the deal were not immediately available.

“The strategy is to put out a contingent strategy that will give Glencore an incentive to join in,” said the source, noting that the company had not yet agreed to the terms of the deal and it was unclear if it would join in.

If the oil price goes below $60 per barrel, then the agreement would call for an additional review, that person said.

“Creditors might consider to make an amendment that in the case of low oil prices there is a mechanism for adjustment — that would really be the lowest common denominator for both sides,” said one person familiar with private creditors’ thinking, on condition of anonymity.

“Chad does not need a debt treatment,” the source said, adding the Glencore facility would be repaid in 2025 at the latest.

A spokesperson for Glencore declined to comment.

Reuters 

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Overlooking Western failings when stoking fears on China’s presence in Africa

The Economist authors do not question their own prejudices in blaming China for behaving in ways similar to powerful Western countries
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Alarm bells ring over poor countries’ debt as G20 urged to improve relief

Pressure is on as leading economies’ temporary debt service suspension expires
World
4 months ago

Coups on the wane due to AU stance, says Ramaphosa

The president lauds Ecowas interventions in West Africa as the way forward
National
2 months ago

Hundreds of millions breathe dirty air

Report analyses air quality data from worldwide monitoring stations
News
3 months ago
