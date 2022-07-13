Chad creditors including Glencore poised to sign debt relief plan

Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
This is particularly helpful in understanding how economics and policy will affect markets this year
The amount is a 50% increase from S&P Global Ratings’ borrowing forecast for the utility in November
Maropene Ramokgopa rejects talk that her appointment is to do Cyril Ramaphosa’s bidding and says her credentials speak for themselves .
Abdurrahim Bux to take the reins as Colyn moves to another post at company formerly known as Imbalie Beauty
Boundaries between the crypto world and the traditional financial system will increasingly become blurred, posing significant risk to financial markets
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
US president greeted as an old friend on arrival in Israel but faces tough talks with other leaders in the region
The location, as well as his record at St Andrews and in Majors make SA’s top-ranked player a realistic choice for winner
Dr Erica de Greef, co-founder of the African Fashion Research Institute, discusses her recent publications and her work as a decolonial fashion activist
Chad’s official creditors are expected to agree on Wednesday to a debt restructuring strategy that includes contingencies based on oil prices and participation of private creditor Glencore, a person familiar with the plans said.
Their meeting comes amid pressure from the International Monetary Fund and others for resolution of Chad’s request from January 2021 for restructuring of its $3bn in external debt under the Group of 20 major economies’ Common Framework.
Chad, the first country to ask for a debt deal under the framework, struck an initial agreement with creditor nations in June 2021, but has struggled to finalise talks with Glencore and other private creditors.
Rising oil prices have complicated the picture further, with Glencore arguing that the oil-producing African nation no longer needs debt relief. Experts say, though, the terms of its debt agreements with Glencore and others will continue to burden the country and prevent it from benefiting from the surge in prices.
The country owes one-third of its external debt to commercial creditors, and almost all of that to Glencore in oil-for-cash deals dating back to 2013 and 2014.
The new debt treatment deal would last only through 2024, when a $571m IMF financing programme expires, and it will phase in debt relief based on certain brackets for oil prices. Details about the specific oil price levels stipulated in the deal were not immediately available.
“The strategy is to put out a contingent strategy that will give Glencore an incentive to join in,” said the source, noting that the company had not yet agreed to the terms of the deal and it was unclear if it would join in.
If the oil price goes below $60 per barrel, then the agreement would call for an additional review, that person said.
“Creditors might consider to make an amendment that in the case of low oil prices there is a mechanism for adjustment — that would really be the lowest common denominator for both sides,” said one person familiar with private creditors’ thinking, on condition of anonymity.
“Chad does not need a debt treatment,” the source said, adding the Glencore facility would be repaid in 2025 at the latest.
A spokesperson for Glencore declined to comment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chad creditors including Glencore poised to sign debt relief plan
African country owes one-third of its external debt to commercial creditors, and almost all of that to Glencore in oil-for-cash deals
Chad’s official creditors are expected to agree on Wednesday to a debt restructuring strategy that includes contingencies based on oil prices and participation of private creditor Glencore, a person familiar with the plans said.
Their meeting comes amid pressure from the International Monetary Fund and others for resolution of Chad’s request from January 2021 for restructuring of its $3bn in external debt under the Group of 20 major economies’ Common Framework.
Chad, the first country to ask for a debt deal under the framework, struck an initial agreement with creditor nations in June 2021, but has struggled to finalise talks with Glencore and other private creditors.
Rising oil prices have complicated the picture further, with Glencore arguing that the oil-producing African nation no longer needs debt relief. Experts say, though, the terms of its debt agreements with Glencore and others will continue to burden the country and prevent it from benefiting from the surge in prices.
The country owes one-third of its external debt to commercial creditors, and almost all of that to Glencore in oil-for-cash deals dating back to 2013 and 2014.
The new debt treatment deal would last only through 2024, when a $571m IMF financing programme expires, and it will phase in debt relief based on certain brackets for oil prices. Details about the specific oil price levels stipulated in the deal were not immediately available.
“The strategy is to put out a contingent strategy that will give Glencore an incentive to join in,” said the source, noting that the company had not yet agreed to the terms of the deal and it was unclear if it would join in.
If the oil price goes below $60 per barrel, then the agreement would call for an additional review, that person said.
“Creditors might consider to make an amendment that in the case of low oil prices there is a mechanism for adjustment — that would really be the lowest common denominator for both sides,” said one person familiar with private creditors’ thinking, on condition of anonymity.
“Chad does not need a debt treatment,” the source said, adding the Glencore facility would be repaid in 2025 at the latest.
A spokesperson for Glencore declined to comment.
Reuters
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Overlooking Western failings when stoking fears on China’s presence in Africa
Alarm bells ring over poor countries’ debt as G20 urged to improve relief
Coups on the wane due to AU stance, says Ramaphosa
Hundreds of millions breathe dirty air
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
How China handles Zambia’s debt relief is closely watched
ISAAH MHLANGA: Ideological knee-jerk rejection of World Bank loans is so last ...
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: When sovereign debt turns sour
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.