×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed sees breakthrough in talks, but no word from Sudan

Ethiopian leader says he has agreed with Sudan strongman al-Burhan to settle border dispute that has fuelled tension between the states

05 July 2022 - 19:05 Elias Biryabarema
Sudanese military leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as Workneh Gebeyehu, executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, looks on during the 39th IGAD extraordinary summit in Nairobi, Kenya, July 5 2022. Picture: MONICAH MWANGI/ REUTERS
Sudanese military leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as Workneh Gebeyehu, executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, looks on during the 39th IGAD extraordinary summit in Nairobi, Kenya, July 5 2022. Picture: MONICAH MWANGI/ REUTERS

Nairobi  — Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Tuesday he had reached an agreement with the leader of neighbouring Sudan to peacefully settle a border dispute that has led to clashes.

Abiy met Sudan’s military leader, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, on the sidelines of a meeting for the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an eight-member regional bloc for the Horn of Africa and neighbouring states.

“We both made a commitment for dialogue (and) peaceful resolution to outstanding issues,” Abiy tweeted on Tuesday.

There was no immediate statement from the Sudanese side about the meeting.

On Monday, al-Burhan said the army would  withdraw from ongoing internal political talks and allow political and revolutionary groups to form a civilian transitional government.

The long-running dispute over a contested fertile border region, al-Fashqa, has fuelled a surge in tensions between the two countries in recent years, including clashes.

In the latest trading of accusations between both nations, in June Sudan accused Ethiopia’s army of executing seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian who had been taken captive.

The men had been seized on Sudanese territory on June 22 and taken into Ethiopia where they were killed, according to the Sudanese foreign ministry.

Ethiopia denied responsibility and blamed the killings on a local militia.

A day after the countries traded accusations over the killings, an Ethiopian official said Sudan's armed forces had fired heavy artillery during clashes in the disputed area.

Reuters 

Ugandan shilling gets a boost from emergency rate hike

Central bank increases its benchmark rate to the highest since April 2020 as the East African country’s inflation outlook worsens
News
1 hour ago

DRC tells China’s CMOC to stop exports from TFM cobalt mine

CMOC has previously said that Tenke Fungurume Mining remains under its management
World
3 hours ago

Kagame and Tshisekedi to hold talks in Angola amid rising attacks

Rwanda and DRC have been at diplomatic loggerheads since a surge of attacks in eastern Congo by M23 rebels
World
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Six killed and 24 wounded in shooting at July 4th ...
World / Americas
2.
Kashmir fruit growers warn pilgrimage traffic ...
World / Asia
3.
EU eyes green hydrogen deal with Namibia
World / Africa
4.
Kagame and Tshisekedi to hold talks in Angola ...
World / Africa
5.
Johnson’s office not telling truth about previous ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Hundreds reported killed in Ethiopia’s ‘massacre of Amharas’

World / Africa

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed admits to sending 5,000 troops to Eritrea for training

News

Ethiopia detains four US media workers in Amhara region

World / Africa

EDITORIAL: Silence about conflict closer to home is another source of shame

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.