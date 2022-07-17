Gwede Mantashe bucks tradition to throw his hat in the ring for ANC chair

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
A dangerous precedent would be set if government suspends established legal processes just because it can’t circumvent its own red tape
The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the killings looms
The minister, who is seen as a key Ramaphosa ally, says he wants to be re-elected as chair in December
DRC has accused CMOC of understating the mine’s reserves of copper and cobalt
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
The bank’s investigative arm plans ‘intensive blitz’ against offenders
The world champions say their game needs much attention with the Rugby Championship due to start in three weeks
The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has thrown his hat into the party’s internal leadership contest, saying he is available to be re-elected in the position at the ANC elective conference in December.
Should he succeed, the controversial 67-year-old Mantashe, who is also mineral resources & energy minister, would have been part of the ANC’s top six for 20 years, having previously served as the party’s secretary-general from 2007 to 2017 under former president Jacob Zuma. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Gwede Mantashe bucks tradition to throw his hat in the ring for ANC chair
The minister, who is seen as a key Ramaphosa ally, says he wants to be re-elected as chair in December
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has thrown his hat into the party’s internal leadership contest, saying he is available to be re-elected in the position at the ANC elective conference in December.
Should he succeed, the controversial 67-year-old Mantashe, who is also mineral resources & energy minister, would have been part of the ANC’s top six for 20 years, having previously served as the party’s secretary-general from 2007 to 2017 under former president Jacob Zuma. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.