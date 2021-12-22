World / Africa

Nigeria destroys 1-million doses of expired AstraZeneca shots

Move comes after health authorities said some Covid-19 doses donated by Western nations had a short shelf life

22 December 2021 - 18:03 Camillus Eboh
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER

Abuja — Nigeria destroyed more than a million doses of expired AstraZeneca vaccines on Wednesday in a bid to assure a wary public that they have been taken out of circulation.

The destruction came more than a week after health authorities said some Covid-19 doses donated by rich Western nations had a shelf life that left only weeks to administer the shots. Reuters reported on December 7 that about 1- million Covid-19 vaccines were estimated to have expired in Nigeria in November without being used.

At a dump site in Abuja, a bulldozer crushed AstraZeneca shots that were packed in cardboard boxes and plastic as reporters and health officials watched.

Faisal Shuaib, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, told reporters that a shortage of vaccine supplies on the continent had forced Nigeria to take the doses, knowing they had a short shelf life.

“We have successfully withdrawn 1,066,214 doses of expired AstraZeneca vaccines. We have kept our promise to be transparent to Nigerians. The destruction today is an opportunity for Nigerians to have faith in our vaccination programme,” Shuaib said.

Governments on the continent of more than 1-billion people have been pushing for more vaccine deliveries as inoculation rates lag richer regions. The lower vaccination levels raise the risk of higher infection and death rates from Covid-19, especially as new, fast-spreading variants such as Omicron emerge.

Health minister Osagie Ehanire has said Nigeria will no longer accept vaccines with a short shelf life, citing a presidential committee decision.

The World Health Organisation said 12,971,729 vaccine doses have been administered in Nigeria up to December 19.

Africa’s most populous country, with a population exceeding 200-million, has recorded 227,378 Covid-19 cases and 2,989 deaths since the pandemic started.

Health experts say Nigeria needs to triple its vaccination drive from just more than 100,000 doses a day to meet its target to inoculate more than half its population by the end of next year.

Recently, like many other African countries, Nigeria has seen a surge in vaccine supply, which has highlighted other issues relating to distribution and hesitation by citizens to be inoculated.

Reuters

