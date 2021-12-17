Russians say Sputnik vaccine offers high levels of protection against Omicron
17 December 2021 - 17:19
UPDATED 17 December 2021 - 18:32
The Russian developers of the Sputnik V vaccine and the booster, Sputnik Light, have claimed their vaccine, which is yet to win regulatory approval in SA, is stronger than others in fighting the Omicron variant that’s driving a surge of infections globally.
The SA Health Products Regulating Authority (Sahpra) has raised concerns about the use of Sputnik V in SA due to the country’s high prevalence of HIV and has asked the applicant to provide more data. The application was lodged in February...
