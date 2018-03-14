World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s hospitals turn away patients as doctors’ strike escalates

14 March 2018 - 17:25 Agency Staff
Harare — Zimbabwe’s main state hospitals turned away many patients and only attended to emergency cases on Wednesday as a strike by doctors escalated.

The strike, which aims to put pressure on the government to address chronic drugs shortages and increase salaries, has spread since starting two weeks ago among junior doctors.

"We will only return to work when all issues raised have been fully resolved," the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association said in a statement. "We note with concern the closure of almost all central hospitals, children’s units, provincial hospitals and cessation of emergency life-saving procedures throughout the country."

On Wednesday, senior doctors joined the strike, stoking fears of loss of lives.

Labour unrest could pose a test for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who came to power in November after the fall of Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa has vowed to revive the economy and boost investment, after public-sector strikes were a regular feature of Mugabe’s rule due to delayed payment of salaries.

"My brother had an appointment for a review for his broken arm, but the doctors are only attending to critical cases," Sicelo Phahlane, said leaving Mpilo, the main state hospital in the second city of Bulawayo. "This new government must address the doctors’ grievances urgently to save lives and show it has a different approach to issues from the previous one."

A doctor at Mpilo, asking not to be named, said: "We are not going back to work until the authorities address us."

Zimbabwe sets six-month deadline for mines and farmers to settle electricity bills

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company says it is owed more than $1bn, including domestic households, farmers, industries and ...
2 days ago

It's 2030 or bust for keen Mnangagwa

President outlines his 12-year plan to revive Zimbabwe's fortunes
3 days ago

Mugabe causing ructions in Zimbabwe, rallying behind the New Patriotic Front

Mugabe met with the AU Commission chairperson and told him he openly opposes the Mnangagwa presidency‚ saying the upcoming elections might not be ...
6 days ago

Credible elections could prompt de-dollarisation in Zimbabwe

Last week President Emmerson Mnangagwa completed his first 100 days in office, promising a break with the past and a business-friendly environment
9 days ago

