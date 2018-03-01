Panicky ANC chooses a land route Zimbabwe has now rued in U-turn

How does SA reconcile a truly inspiring address to the nation with the supreme irony of the ANC panicking into land expropriation without compensation just as Zimbabwe, which destroyed its economy thereby, recognises its folly by belatedly promising compensation?

The markets have been in denial on this one. It wasn’t going to happen, just too ghastly to contemplate, right? Really?

Hopefully, yes of course, but not just the president and the ANC are on the hook. All South Africans are, and when President Cyril Ramaphosa called citizens to work together to make this country great again, it includes this. So the good news is that the bad news now finally forces SA to get real on land.

The objectives of righting large historic injustices and boosting agriculture in every way, including bolstering black ownership and participation, are wholly laudable.

One of the problems is how to deal with a situation in which the eggs are largely scrambled. South Africans are not alone in this. In Who Owns Britain, for example, author Kevin Cahill says: "Although the history books tell it in rather more sober terms, the bare facts of the Norman Conquest are that in 1066 a wanted criminal and his gang of villains arrived in England and overran the place. The next act of William the Bastard, as he was known in France, was to claim the place as his own…."

Cahill goes on to show, in fascinating detail, how about 189,000 families (many of them descended from the Normans), about 700,000 people or 1.2% of the British population, own 16-million hectares, or 67%, of the total land. So the descendants of the Conquerors, including the likes of the Duke of Westminster, continue to derive enormous benefits at the expense of the majority. Does this sound familiar?

And, yes, the solution is the same, just as it is throughout the world.

The difference, of course, is that while land value capture is receiving growing attention in the UK, there are no angry English threatening illegal occupation and expropriation without compensation, so it’s not an issue there now.

In SA, the hospital pass from Jacob Zuma to Ramaphosa in December has to be handled deftly and urgently if South Africans are to avoid the mortuary, let alone the intensive care unit.

So what’s to be done? Well, SA can start by forgetting everything economic text books never told it about land. The days of conflating it with capital are over. While the legal system is understandably clear about improvements belonging to the land owner, economically speaking land is, in the first instance, a gift of nature, while improvements are man-made.