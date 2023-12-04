World

Moody’s lowers outlook for global banks in 2024

More defaults and pressure on profitability among risks, says ratings agency

04 December 2023 - 23:51
by Iain Withers
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN

London — Sluggish global growth, a higher risk of borrowers defaulting on loans and pressure on profitability mean that banks face a negative outlook in 2024, ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday.

Rate hikes by central banks and rising unemployment in advanced economies will weaken asset quality, Moody’s said in an outlook report, adding that real estate exposures in the US and Europe posed a growing risk.

Pockets of stress in property markets in the Asia-Pacific region were also likely to continue, the report said.

Global banks have reported mixed performances this year, as their consumer revenues have benefited from higher rates set by central banks to curb inflation, at the same time as investment banking revenues have been dented by a deep deal-making slump.

Moody’s said in its report that it expected money to remain tight next year, lowering economic growth even as central banks are expected to start cutting rates. China's growth is also set to slow amid muted spending by consumers and businesses, weak exports and an ongoing property crunch, the report said.

Bank profitability is likely to be squeezed by high funding costs, lower loan growth and build-ups of reserves to cover potential defaults, Moody's said. However, capital levels — which underpin the financial soundness of banks — are expected to broadly hold up, the report said.

Real estate market strains have come into sharp focus this year as major landlords have encountered problems globally, including in China, Sweden and Germany.

European property and retail giant Signa declared insolvency last week, making it the biggest casualty so far of the continent’s property slump.

Paul Watters, head of corporate research for Europe at rival ratings agency S&P Global, told reporters separately on Monday that Signa still posed stability risks to the market if the restructuring process led to distressed sales.

“It will be interesting to see how this plays out. We have not seen disorderly sales yet,” Watters said. “There is a market there for certain types of assets.”

Reuters 

Eurozone inflation tumbles 2.4% for second month

Inflation has dropped quickly towards the ECB’s 2% target from levels above 10% just a year ago
World
4 days ago

S&P holds its rating on SA but warns of risks

Ratings agency expects growth to remain muted while public debt grows faster than it expected
National
2 weeks ago

Stanlib: budget deficits the biggest threat to SA’s credit ratings

Deep domestic investor base and stock of long-duration local currency debt are positives
Companies
1 month ago

Tightened credit criteria will give African Bank a boost, Moody’s says

Lender posts an interim loss after bad debts soared to R2.2bn in the first half
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Some Israeli hostages declared dead in absentia
World / Middle East
2.
Nobel for chemistry goes to two female scientists ...
World
3.
Britain announces tougher visa rules to reduce ...
World / Europe
4.
Ghana court jails Chinese national over illegal ...
World / Africa
5.
US charges former diplomat with spying for Cuba
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.