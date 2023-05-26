UK cycling body bans trans women from competing in female category

Market fluctuations in the face of differing stances from Russia and Saudi Arabia on production policy, alongside a robust US currency, maintain stability in crude prices
Controversy around the Mashaba ‘biography’ raises questions about political analysts who help shape public opinion and influence how voters view parties and politicians
Poor governance that threatens the financial sustainability of these trusts is just one of the issues undermining the success of these structures
With demand falling in China and elsewhere, the outlook remains bleak
The Tencent-backed fintech is still in the scale-up phase but has big disruption plans for SA
The female category remains for those whose sex was assigned female at birth and transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy
But his efforts as a ‘babysitter’ for other cyclists on his team on the Giro d’Italia have paid off
This hole-in-the-wall cake-and-coffee shop in Cape Town is a must-visit — even for those who disparage cheesecake
Manchester — British Cycling became the latest sports governing body to ban transgender women from competing in the female category of competitive events on Friday, tightening its rules around participation to “safeguard the fairness” of the sport.
Announced after a nine-month policy review, the new rules divide cyclists into “female” and “open” categories and will come into effect by the end of 2023.
The female category remains for those whose sex was assigned female at birth and transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy. The open category will be for male athletes, transgender women and men, nonbinary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth.
British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton said he was confident that the governing body has “developed policies that both safeguard the fairness of cyclesport competition, while ensuring all riders have opportunities to participate.”
The federation apologised to transgender athletes for the long delay in writing a new policy after suspending its previous one last year.
“We recognise the impact the suspension of our policy has had on trans and nonbinary people, and we are sorry for the uncertainty and upset that many have felt during this period,” he said.
Friday's announcement, which follows similar rules set by Swim England and UK Athletics, means 22-year-old British cyclist Emily Bridges will not be able to compete in the female category.
Some of the UK’s top women riders threatened to boycott the British National Omnium Championships last year over Bridges’ inclusion in the female category.
Bridges condemned the rule changes in a scathing Instagram post on Friday, calling British Cycling a “failed organisation”.
“British Cycling has just banned us from racing,” she wrote. “They have no authority to control this conversation anymore.”
The policy review was conducted by a working group in consultation with 14 focus groups plus a number of one-on-one interviews. It led to two new policies: Policy for Competitive Activity for all British Cycling-sanctioned competitive events, and Policy for noncompetitive Activity.
The new policies were endorsed by the board in April.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK cycling body bans trans women from competing in female category
The female category remains for those whose sex was assigned female at birth and transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy
Manchester — British Cycling became the latest sports governing body to ban transgender women from competing in the female category of competitive events on Friday, tightening its rules around participation to “safeguard the fairness” of the sport.
Announced after a nine-month policy review, the new rules divide cyclists into “female” and “open” categories and will come into effect by the end of 2023.
The female category remains for those whose sex was assigned female at birth and transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy. The open category will be for male athletes, transgender women and men, nonbinary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth.
British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton said he was confident that the governing body has “developed policies that both safeguard the fairness of cyclesport competition, while ensuring all riders have opportunities to participate.”
The federation apologised to transgender athletes for the long delay in writing a new policy after suspending its previous one last year.
“We recognise the impact the suspension of our policy has had on trans and nonbinary people, and we are sorry for the uncertainty and upset that many have felt during this period,” he said.
Friday's announcement, which follows similar rules set by Swim England and UK Athletics, means 22-year-old British cyclist Emily Bridges will not be able to compete in the female category.
Some of the UK’s top women riders threatened to boycott the British National Omnium Championships last year over Bridges’ inclusion in the female category.
Bridges condemned the rule changes in a scathing Instagram post on Friday, calling British Cycling a “failed organisation”.
“British Cycling has just banned us from racing,” she wrote. “They have no authority to control this conversation anymore.”
The policy review was conducted by a working group in consultation with 14 focus groups plus a number of one-on-one interviews. It led to two new policies: Policy for Competitive Activity for all British Cycling-sanctioned competitive events, and Policy for noncompetitive Activity.
The new policies were endorsed by the board in April.
Reuters
Hollywood in a flap over his and her’s Oscars
Courageous LGBTQ+ minority in India defies HIV stigma with PrEP
World Athletics excludes transgender women from female races
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Hollywood in a flap over his and her’s Oscars
Courageous LGBTQ+ minority in India defies HIV stigma with PrEP
World Athletics excludes transgender women from female races
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.