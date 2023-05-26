National

Mining community trusts should have no direct benefit for traditional leaders, study says

Poor governance that threatens the financial sustainability of these trusts is just one of the issues undermining the success of these structures

26 May 2023 - 14:49 Denene Erasmus

Getting real and lasting benefits to flow from community trusts that are often used as the vehicle for BEE transaction deals between mining companies and communities that live on mining land has long been a thorny issue for miners in SA.

Poor governance that threatens the financial sustainability of these trusts, and instances where a large share of the benefits would go directly to traditional leaders and their families instead of the whole community, have been some of the issues undermining the success of these structures...

