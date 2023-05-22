World

WHO chief urges countries to prepare for next pandemic

The WHO’s 194 member states are drafting a pandemic treaty which is up for adoption at next year’s assembly

22 May 2023 - 18:03 Emma Farge
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends the World Health Assembly at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 21 2023. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends the World Health Assembly at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 21 2023. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS

Geneva — The head of the World Health Organization urged countries on Monday to carry out reforms needed to prepare for the next pandemic, hailing their “historic” decision to accept a major budget hike at the UN agency’s annual assembly.

Speaking at the assembly weeks after ending the global emergency status for the Covid-19 pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was time to advance negotiations on preventing the next pandemic.

“We cannot kick this can down the road,” the WHO director-general said in a major address to the agency’s member states, warning that the next pandemic was bound to “come knocking”.

“If we do not make the changes that must be made, then who will? And if we do not make them now, then when?” he said.

The 10-day annual World Health Assembly in Geneva, which coincides with the WHO’s 75th anniversary, is set to address global health challenges including future pandemics, eradicating polio and supporting steps to ease Ukraine’s health emergency triggered by Russia’s invasion.

The WHO’s 194 member states are now drafting a pandemic treaty which is up for adoption at next year’s assembly.

“A commitment from this generation (to a pandemic accord) is important, because it is this generation that experienced how awful a small virus could be,” said Tedros.

At the same meeting, countries approved a $6.83bn (R131.5bn) budget for 2024-25 — a decision that tested national commitments to fixing a WHO funding model which was seen as too small and overly reliant on the vagaries of donors.

The budget includes a 20% increase in member states’ mandatory fees under a preliminary agreement reached last year in exchange for a commitment to reforms including on budget, governance and finance policies.

US assistant secretary for international organisation affairs Michele Sison said future increases would be “contingent upon continued reform progress”. Central and South American countries also called for the WHO to address what they described as chronic underfunding of their region. 

Reuters

CHRIS ROPER: This global viral emergency is far from over

There are parallels between the spread of computer viruses and misinformation on social media. The latest example is the reaction to the recent WHO ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Covid no longer a global health emergency, WHO says

Covid-19 is here to stay, the WHO has said, even if it no longer represents an emergency
World
2 weeks ago

WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town

A five-day visit by WHO head Tedros Ghebreyesus and health officials will include talks on the science of mRNA tech and its potential use to combat ...
National
1 month ago

African countries set to follow Ghana’s nod for malaria shot

At least 10 countries’ regulatory authorities are reviewing trial data
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
As Zelensky laments Bakhmut ‘tragedy’, G7 offers ...
World
2.
Greece’s ruling New Democracy party trounces ...
World / Europe
3.
China biggest threat to global security and ...
World
4.
Kyiv mulls allowing Russian ammonia exports to ...
World / Europe
5.
G7 leaders vow not to back down from supporting ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

CHRIS ROPER: This global viral emergency is far from over

Opinion

Covid no longer a global health emergency, WHO says

World

WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.