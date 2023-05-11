Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
On May 5, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that Covid is no longer a global health emergency. WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Yesterday, the emergency committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I’ve accepted that advice. It is therefore with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency.”
That’s good news indeed, but not as good as some people immediately chose to believe...
CHRIS ROPER: This global viral emergency is far from over
There are parallels between the spread of computer viruses and misinformation on social media. The latest example is the reaction to the recent WHO announcement about Covid
