Opinion

social media comment

CHRIS ROPER: This global viral emergency is far from over

There are parallels between the spread of computer viruses and misinformation on social media. The latest example is the reaction to the recent WHO announcement about Covid

11 May 2023 - 05:00 Chris Roper

On May 5, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that Covid is no longer a global health emergency. WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Yesterday, the emergency committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I’ve accepted that advice. It is therefore with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency.”

That’s good news indeed, but not as good as some people immediately chose to believe...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.